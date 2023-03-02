Rep. Annessa Hartman

 courtesy photo: Annessa Hartman

When the pandemic caused me to lose my job in 2020, I committed myself to fighting for working families like my own in my community, and for people like my mother — who as a single, working mother — never had the stability she deserved. Too many families struggle to afford the cost of living. Too many families are just one paycheck away from being evicted. And too many of our unhoused neighbors are struggling to find a way out. That’s why I’m proud to support House Bills 2001 and 5019, also known as the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package.

This package is the result of Democrats and Republicans coming together to propose a $200 million investment to build more affordable homes for working families, address homelessness across the state, and prevent evictions in the first place. Because Oregonians are counting on us to take urgent action, we are working at an unprecedented pace and hope to have this on the governor’s desk by mid-March.