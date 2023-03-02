When the pandemic caused me to lose my job in 2020, I committed myself to fighting for working families like my own in my community, and for people like my mother — who as a single, working mother — never had the stability she deserved. Too many families struggle to afford the cost of living. Too many families are just one paycheck away from being evicted. And too many of our unhoused neighbors are struggling to find a way out. That’s why I’m proud to support House Bills 2001 and 5019, also known as the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package.
This package is the result of Democrats and Republicans coming together to propose a $200 million investment to build more affordable homes for working families, address homelessness across the state, and prevent evictions in the first place. Because Oregonians are counting on us to take urgent action, we are working at an unprecedented pace and hope to have this on the governor’s desk by mid-March.
Oregonians experiencing homelessness are living in unsafe conditions on our streets. That hurts everyone. Without shelter, participating in the economy as workers and consumers is nearly impossible. In addition to losing workers and consumers, local businesses are grappling with unsafe and unclean streets.
With the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package, we are responding by funding and unleashing urgent, coordinated action. We are investing in rural and coastal communities, helping Oregonians in every corner of the state. We also know youth homelessness is the No. 1 predictor of adult homelessness, so we are providing critical support to Oregon’s most vulnerable youth and families, connecting them with rental assistance, shelter facilities, outreach, culturally specific services, mental health services and other transitional options.
By preventing evictions, we can bring stability to struggling Oregonians and prevent homelessness before it happens. A key part of the package provides renters faced with eviction for non-payment with more time to access rental assistance and services, extending the eviction timeline from three to 10 days, so that renters can stay in their home.
These immediate actions to respond to homelessness are essential, but they must be coupled with long-term investments to tackle its root cause: a lack of housing supply. Oregon does not have enough affordable housing. Recent estimates have shown that Oregon is more than 140,000 housing units short of what is needed, causing housing costs to skyrocket and forcing people out of their homes.
We must respond by building more housing and making housing more affordable for low- and middle-income families. After 50 years of the status quo, we are making the building of affordable housing our No. 1 priority. Through structural changes to the state’s land use system, we will drastically speed up production. We are allowing a ramp up of production of affordable modular housing made right here in Oregon, creating jobs and supporting the state’s homegrown industries. To empower developers to build more affordable homes more efficiently, we are investing in a revolving loan program to finance predevelopment costs.
As the daughter of a single mother and a working mother myself, I’ve experienced the impossible decisions and instability many people in my district face every day — from all walks of life — to afford their basic needs. Every Oregonian deserves stability and a safe place to call home. That is why I ran for office. And that is why I support the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package — it moves us closer to that reality we deserve.
State Rep. Annessa Hartman was elected in 2022 by House District 40 voters in Gladstone, Oregon City and north Clackamas County.