Nelson High School signing ceremony

From left to right: Nelson High School seniors Alexis Boyer, Quinlan Gould, Emily Lackershire, Kalista Lukovich, Emelia Puerta and Hannah Sharp sign their letters of intent to compete in college athletics during a ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

Six seniors at Adrienne C. Nelson High School made history on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as they participated in the school’s first-ever athletic signing ceremony.

Nelson seniors Alexis Boyer, Quinlan Gould, Emily Lackershire, Kalista Lukovich, Emelia Puerta and Hannah Sharp all signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. As they gathered in the auxiliary gym at the high school, a few dozen friends and family members watched with glee as their loved ones put pen to paper.

 

