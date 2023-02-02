Six seniors at Adrienne C. Nelson High School made history on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as they participated in the school’s first-ever athletic signing ceremony.
Nelson seniors Alexis Boyer, Quinlan Gould, Emily Lackershire, Kalista Lukovich, Emelia Puerta and Hannah Sharp all signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. As they gathered in the auxiliary gym at the high school, a few dozen friends and family members watched with glee as their loved ones put pen to paper.
“It’s just special. It’s a special day,” Nelson High School athletic director Vicki Nelms said.
This group of Hawks covers a wide range of sports — soccer, volleyball, swimming, golf and track — and these athletes will spread their wings in different corners of the country.
Starting with the fall sports athletes, Lukovich will be heading to Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, to play volleyball after guiding Nelson to a third-place finish at state in the fall. Lukovich had been looking at a couple schools, including EWU and the University of Northern Colorado. When EWU’s old coach left, the Northern Colorado coach took over that position — helping to confirm Lukovich’s college destination.
“When he switched to Eastern, I reached out and said, ‘Hey, I still want to play for you. Keep me in the loop,’” Lukovich said. The senior is excited to experience a new campus in a new state, but she is also glad to be close enough to home that return visits won’t be much problem.
Another fall athlete, Boyer, was named to the All-Mt. Hood Conference second team after a stellar season as a midfielder for the Nelson girls soccer team. Now, Boyer is headed to Quincy University in Illinois, two hours from St. Louis, Missouri, and six hours from Chicago.
Boyer noted that she originally met one of her new coaches at Quincy on a separate club team trip to Portugal. When that coach subsequently joined the Quincy coaching staff, it made Boyer’s college decision easier.
“(The Quincy coaches) reached out to me a lot. I could tell they really wanted me to be a part of their program, and same with the players. … They just made me feel really wanted, and that’s something I want to be a part of,” Boyer said.
As for two Nelson athletes who are currently in-season, swimmers Gould and Sharp are each headed south for their college careers. Gould will attend Arizona State University, while Sharp will suit up for California State University, East Bay.
Gould, a returning state champion in the 100-yard backstroke, is excited to join a strong team at ASU, and he looks forward to being pushed in practice by his new teammates.
“I really like the coaches and all the talent in the program. The kids are amazingly fast,” he said.
Sharp, meanwhile, is also eager to start up in her new digs.
“I like the area, and that it’s close to San Jose and San Francisco,” said the senior, who qualified for state last year in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle races. On her visit to the school, Sharp found a fast camaraderie with her new coach, Shane Pelton.
“The coach is amazing. … He’s just such a good guy, and the athletes are really awesome,” Sharp added. “It’s an outdoor pool, and the environment is just so welcoming and nice.”
Finally, two spring athletes put their college decisions in the rear-view mirror, allowing them to focus on wrapping up their Nelson careers nicely.
Puerta, who joined Boyer on the girls soccer team and the All-MHC second team, also runs sprints for the Nelson track program. Last season, Puerta qualified for the state track and field championships in the 100- and 400-meter dashes, advancing to the final heats of both races. Soon, she will be running off to the University of Idaho in Moscow.
“It’s a really good program for track,” Puerta said of the Idaho team. “I really like the coaches, and the school’s really nice.” As for the upcoming spring season, Puerta is excited to compete without any worry or stress about where she might be headed in the future.
Lackershire, meanwhile, is making good on a bet with her father. Years ago, the senior decided that she would play golf in college. On Wednesday, Lackershire cashed in that bet by signing with Grinnell College in Iowa, where she already has a support system in place.
“My dad’s family is actually from Iowa,” said Lackershire, who tied for 10th place overall at the 6A state championships last year. “I went out there for my cousin’s wedding, ended up visiting the school and fell in love with it.” Lackershire added that high school golf has reinforced her desire to keep playing in college.
While Nelms noted that the school had a handful of athletes sign with colleges last year, the school did not know about all the decisions in time to put together a ceremony. This time around, Nelson wanted a bit more fanfare.
“This year, we knew (about the signings),” Nelms said. “When we find out, we want to have something for them and their families, for the kids to be able to thank their family and friends.”
Nelms further noted that the school plans to hold another signing ceremony in May for more of its college-bound athletes.