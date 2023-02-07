Putnam girls basketball

Kayla Kasubuchi and the Putnam girls basketball team have taken over the top spot in the Northwest Oregon Conference after wins over La Salle Prep and Wilsonville last week.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

On the brink of taking over first place in Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball Friday, Feb. 3, No. 4 Putnam began to struggle against a familiar nemesis, No. 9 Wilsonville.

The visiting Kingsmen led by seven points with two minutes left, but the reigning conference champion Wildcats wouldn't go quietly, making two three-pointers and forcing overtime.

OSAA Today is a Pamplin Media Group media partner.

Tags

Recommended for you