On the brink of taking over first place in Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball Friday, Feb. 3, No. 4 Putnam began to struggle against a familiar nemesis, No. 9 Wilsonville.
The visiting Kingsmen led by seven points with two minutes left, but the reigning conference champion Wildcats wouldn't go quietly, making two three-pointers and forcing overtime.
“It felt like we were melting down a little bit,” Putnam coach Max d'Auvergne said.
But unlike last year, when a four-point loss at Wilsonville cost the Kingsmen the 5A NWOC title, they were able to refocus and pull out a 79-72 overtime win to seize first place. Putnam (14-3, 8-1) holds a one-game lead over Wilsonville (9-11, 7-2) and No. 6 La Salle Prep (14-5, 7-2).
“The girls have been through enough of these battles now that they can keep their head on and do the things that got us to that point,” d'Auvergne said. “They locked in. It was awesome.”
Junior wing Rylee Lemen scored 30 points and senior center Rylie Greenleaf added 22 points as Putnam ended a 10-game, six-year losing streak against Wilsonville. The streak included a 72-55 home loss to the Wildcats 72-55 on Jan. 3.
“That's kind of been our Achilles heel,” d'Auvergne said. “Last year we got stopped short, and that was really, really disappointing for them. To win was everything for them. I saw a couple of them, their eyes were getting a little bit teary. It was tears of joy. It was an awesome feeling for them to finally overcome that mountaintop.”
Putnam fell behind Wilsonville 11-2 but got back into the game behind the offense of Greenleaf, who made two three-pointers in the first half. The Kingsmen showed poise, led by senior guard Kayla Kasubuchi.
“She's that person to huddle everybody up and say, 'Lock in, we've got this,'” d'Auvergne said. “She put the team on her back, in a way.”
The unexpected return of the 6-foot Lemen has sparked Putnam, a 5A semifinalist last year.
Lemen suffered what was believed to be a broken ankle in practice in the week before the season opener and it appeared that she would be out for the year. But it turned out that the ankle wasn't broken, and she returned to the court Jan. 6 against Hillsboro, the game after the home loss to Wilsonville.
“There was just some cartilage that was damaged and may have looked like a break,” d'Auvergne said. “She just had a pretty bad sprain.”
Lemen played on a minutes restriction for a few games before returning to full-time action. The Kingsmen have won seven in a row with her in the lineup.
“She's probably one of the more athletic players in 5A,” d'Auvergne said. “She can defend multiple positions. Her defense and rebounding is a game-changer for us. She's a monster on the boards. She chases that ball relentlessly. She's got the bounce and the speed to get to some balls that other people can't.”
The Kingsmen, whose other two losses came against 6A Oregon City, can claim their first league title since 2014 by winning their last five conference games.
Last week, they defeated La Salle Prep for the second time this season. They won 48-32 at home, getting 19 points from Kasubuchi and 11 points from senior guard Emma McDonald, the team's leading scorer at 20 points per game.
