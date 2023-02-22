The Senior Night matchup with Barlow was always going to be a special one for Clackamas High School’s Eliza Buerk and Rhyan Mogel, even before it became a de facto league championship game.
As Clackamas (20-4, 13-0 Mt. Hood) celebrated a 75-48 statement win over the Bruins on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Buerk and Mogel — the only seniors on the state’s top team — began to feel the emotions.
“This might be the question that makes me cry,” Buerk said when asked about ringing in Senior Night alongside Mogel. “I’ve been playing with Rhyan for almost 10 years now. To be able to win a conference championship and hopefully continue our season, it’s been great. She’s one of my best friends.”
It has been a spectacular last ride to this point for the seniors, both of whom are signed to Division I colleges on basketball scholarships. Buerk is going to North Carolina to play at Davidson College, while Mogel is staying close to home and will play for the University of Portland.
“I’m so sad that we’re going to be so far away (from each other), but it’s cool that we get to continue our careers at the next level,” Buerk added.
Mogel was also feeling the emotions on Senior Night as she looked back on her playing days with Buerk.
“We’ve been playing together since fifth grade, so it was really special to get to finish out our high school league (schedule) this way,” Mogel said.
Clackamas head coach Korey Landolt also felt the love for her seniors on Tuesday night.
“Lucky me,” Landolt said of having players like Buerk and Mogel as leaders in her program.
“All the underclassmen feel a lot of gratitude toward those two. They’re always leading by example in practice, always making sure we’re connected and on the same page. They’re good communicators with us coaches,” Landolt continued.
“They’re irreplaceable, but I think the lessons they’re teaching the younger players are going to pay off. It’s a legacy, for sure.”
Still, for all the feel-goodery that Senior Night brings about, the Cavaliers could ill afford to lose focus for such a big matchup.
“It was a lot of, ‘These girls deserve to be celebrated, but we also have a lot of business to take care of,’” Landolt said of the team’s preparations for this rematch with the Bruins.
Barlow (19-5, 11-2 Mt. Hood) entered the game with eyes on a share of the Mt. Hood Conference title and vengeance for a 50-42 defeat a few weeks ago.
Clackamas was not having any of it.
“Honestly, I think we just wanted it more,” Buerk said. “We knew if we could win this game, we’d win our conference, so we just came out here and said, ‘We are not losing. No way. We’ve got to defend our court.’ Everybody was just on the same page, and we came out guns blazing.”
Indeed, Buerk opened the game with a 3-pointer in the corner, and the Cavaliers were off. Clackamas led by as many as eight in the first quarter and kept extending the lead, taking a 34-25 lead into halftime before breaking the game wide open in the second half. The Cavs outscored Barlow 15-7 and 26-16 in the final two frames, putting an exclamation point on their Mt. Hood Conference championship.
The senior forward finished with eight points and four blocks on the night, while fellow senior Mogel had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
It wasn’t just the seniors carrying the load for Clackamas. The Cavs’ considerable sophomore class took on a lot of the heavy lifting, too.
Jazzy Davidson, the top-ranked Class of 2025 recruit in the country, scored a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists. Meanwhile, Allie Roden had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Avery Peterson continued to thrive at point guard with 10 points and five assists.
“(Avery) has done a great job of maturing mentally,” Buerk said of Peterson. “Her basketball IQ has always been super high, but it’s been elevated to another level now. She’s done a great job being more of a facilitator.”
Buerk added that part of Peterson’s development is thanks to some deference from Mogel.
“I know Rhyan has placed more emphasis on letting Avery run the point because she’s not going to be here next year,” Buerk said. “That’s allowed Avery to grow into who she is right now, and she’s done a great job of embracing that role.”
Indeed, Mogel reports that the Cavaliers have all put aside their egos in order to form a more perfect union out on the court.
“We’ve had a lot of time to bond as a Clackamas team, and that’s really starting to show on the court,” Rhyan Mogel said. “We’re pretty gelled, and everybody has a lot of respect for each other as people and players. It’s pretty seamless.”
The team is also once again enjoying the services of sophomore Dylan Mogel, who was injured for much of the year but has rejoined the lineup alongside sisters Rhyan and Reyce. Dylan Mogel had eight points against Barlow, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Dylan’s a little general on the floor,” Landolt said of the sophomore. “She’s been working her butt off to get back, so it’s great to see her seamlessly come back in, make an impact and fit right into what we’re doing. She’s a rockstar, for sure.”
With its full offering of talent now on the floor, the Cavalier roster has become an embarrassment of riches. Skill alone won’t win ball games, though, so Clackamas is putting in the work to make sure they make a deep run in the upcoming state playoffs.
“They’ve shown a lot of growth and a lot of maturity. Kudos to the work that they’ve put in on themselves. That leadership, and being able to follow leadership, is a trait that not all kids have,” Landolt said of her team. “For kids to be able to buy in and take advantage of this unique group is pretty cool.”
The Cavaliers finish the regular season at Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 23, and then will await the news of their playoff seeding and first-round opponent. The OSAA 6A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 28.