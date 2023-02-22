The Senior Night matchup with Barlow was always going to be a special one for Clackamas High School’s Eliza Buerk and Rhyan Mogel, even before it became a de facto league championship game.

As Clackamas (20-4, 13-0 Mt. Hood) celebrated a 75-48 statement win over the Bruins on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Buerk and Mogel — the only seniors on the state’s top team — began to feel the emotions.

 

Tags

Locations

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you