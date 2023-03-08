After Beaverton High School girls basketball bested Clackamas in the semifinals last year, there’s been plenty to prove for the young Cavaliers.

After going the entire regular season and the first two rounds of the state tournament without a loss to an Oregon team, Clackamas looked like the favorite once more in 2023.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you