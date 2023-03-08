After Beaverton High School girls basketball bested Clackamas in the semifinals last year, there’s been plenty to prove for the young Cavaliers.
After going the entire regular season and the first two rounds of the state tournament without a loss to an Oregon team, Clackamas looked like the favorite once more in 2023.
And in the quarterfinals against that same Beaverton squad, the Cavalier left no doubt this time in a 67-42 victory against the defending state champs.
“It feels really good because they’re really well coached and disciplined team and they work really hard,” Clackamas sophomore Sara Barhoum said. “It’s big on our part to get that W and move forward with it because this year our goal is to get as far as we can together. It was a great win, a team win.”
Clackamas came out strong to take an early 12-5 lead before a bucket at the buzzer from Beaverton made it 12-7 after the first.
The Cavaliers didn’t let up much in the second quarter, aided by Barhoum knocking down a couple 3-pointers to extend the lead.
Meanwhile sophomore Jazzy Davidson was working well on her assignment of covering Beaverton senior Lainey Spear, drawing three fouls in the second half on the senior.
Barhoum and Davidson went into the break with eight points apiece and the 24-18 lead. Keeping Beaverton in it was Zoey Borter who had 11 and was seemingly the only Beaver who could find an open lane against the Clackamas defense.
“We worked against some of our JV players on the boys team after they finished their season,” Clackamas head coach Korey Landolt said. “We studied them a little bit, we knew some of what (Spear) likes to do when she has the ball. Jazzy has proven herself as one of the best defenders in the state, so she locked in on game plan, and then just her length and athleticism, she makes it hard for people to score over her.”
Barhoum kept it coming in the second half, knocking down another 3-pointer in the third while 6-foot-3 senior Eliza Buerk turned her great paint defense into points in the second half.
Every attempt at a run by Beaverton was snuffed out either by the Cavaliers defense or big shots made between the talented youngsters from Clackamas.
“They have a ton of depth. They’re very good and they do a really good job with who they have,” Beaverton head coach Kathy Naro said. “They have so many different kids that can shoot and score, so you try to take away this and they’ve got that. Their depth and their amount of gifted players really showed today.”
Barhoum connected on one more deep ball in the fourth to help push it out of reach as the Beavers struggled to find open looks on defense.
In addition, Clackamas continued to battle on the glass and finished the afternoon with nine offensive rebounds, which is critical against a team like Beaverton that controlled possessions well on its way to the state title last season.
“That was something I challenged them with during halftime: We got to stop the quick shots, we gotta work our offense and we’ll be in a better rebounding position to give us some extra possessions,” Landolt said. “I think we did a really good job of honing in on that and kind of getting tough.”
Clackamas finished with five steals as a team and five blocks while also forcing 11 turnovers. Barhoum finished as the leading scorer with 18 points on four made 3-pointers.
Davidson finished with 16 points along with five assists and four rebounds.
“We love it when Sara’s feeling good at the Chiles Center,” Landolt said. “She did that against South Medford last year, felt real good about her shot and came out here continuing that.”
Borter finished with 14 points to lead Beaverton while Madison Naro chipped in 11 points. Spear had six points and five rebounds.
Taking down the team that eliminated them last year was an important step for Clackamas as it looks to finish the job this year that it started last season.
“That also feels really good too, and we played them early on in the season and we were all sick and hurt,” Barhoum said of getting revenge. “Our goal was to just be the better team and come together for this game because it’s a whole different game and everyone’s trying at a different level for the Chiles Center.”
For the Beavers, the next step is taking on No. 8 Willamette in the consolation semifinals looking to stay alive for a fourth place trophy.
“I was trying to do that, but it wasn’t happening yet. So, I think I’ve got to give it some time,” Kathy Naro said. “I’m hoping by letting them hurt a little bit, and then by tomorrow morning it’s about character and grit. I’m really hoping that we can come together and keep our season going.”
Clackamas will play No. 1 Jesuit in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday after the Crusaders survived a scare from No. 8 Willamette, needing a buzzer beating 3-pointer to win 58-55.
The Cavaliers beat Jesuit 47-29 back in December in the last game of the POA Holiday Classic. And while that seems to bode well for the Cavaliers, Landolt knows the job is far from over.
“We faced them once this year and that was December,” Landolt said. “Jesuit’s grown as a team, and I think we have too. But that’s why you play the games in March, December doesn’t matter.”