Jeremiah Wachsmuth was already a national champion coming into the weekend, but he was missing a crucial piece of hardware for his mantel: a state title.

The Clackamas High School junior rectified that issue on Sunday, Feb. 26, defeating Roseburg’s Gage Singleton to become the 6A state champion at 113 pounds. Following the match, an ecstatic Wachsmuth jumped into the arms of coach Jayson Wullbrandt before slamming his headgear down in excitement.

 

