Jeremiah Wachsmuth was already a national champion coming into the weekend, but he was missing a crucial piece of hardware for his mantel: a state title.
The Clackamas High School junior rectified that issue on Sunday, Feb. 26, defeating Roseburg’s Gage Singleton to become the 6A state champion at 113 pounds. Following the match, an ecstatic Wachsmuth jumped into the arms of coach Jayson Wullbrandt before slamming his headgear down in excitement.
“This is huge,” Wachsmuth said immediately after the match. “I’ve had this goal for my whole life, honestly, to win a state title.”
The celebration was an emotional release of at least a year’s worth of pent-up frustration following Singleton’s win over Wachsmuth in the 2022 state title match. Since then, Wachsmuth has continued honing his craft, and those efforts resulted in a Greco-Roman national championships at the USA Wrestling Cadet National Championships last July in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Ever since I won at Fargo, this has been my next goal,” Wachsmuth said of defeating Singleton to win his first state title.
Still, Wachsmuth has had trouble with Singleton in the past, even outside of last year’s state final.
“The last three times I wrestled him, he beat me — last time by one point. This time, I thought, ‘This is my time to shine in the state finals,’” Wachsmuth explained.
As for the strategy of finally beating Singleton, Wachsmuth chalked it up to quickness.
“I felt like I had to be a little faster on my feet. Last time, he got to my ankles a few times. This time, I adjusted and was quicker,” the junior said.
Wachsmuth also focused on adding strength this season, increasing his practice and weightlifting regiment to three times daily. Those extra gains helped him reach his goal of winning state gold.
“I can finally say that I’m a national champ and a state champ,” Wachsmuth said.
With the state and national levels conquered, Wachsmuth has already set himself up with a new goal to starting working toward: “To be on a world team.”
Now that the junior has parlayed his national championship over the summer into a state title win over his top in-state rival, it seems unwise to bet against Wachsmuth reaching any goal he sets for himself — no matter how lofty.
Other local placers
Wachsmuth was not the only Clackamas wrestler to reach the podium on Sunday. He was joined by Keagan Lopez, who placed fifth at 160 pounds.
After securing his spot in Sunday's field — and the top-six placement that comes with it — Lopez dropped his first match to Lucas Gray of West Linn. He bounced back in the fifth-place match, however, and dispatched Century's Garrett Wells with a 6-2 decision.
Meanwhile, in the 5A state tournament running concurrently, Putnam junior Kaison Clay also took fifth place at 160 pounds. After coming up one match short of making the final day at last year's state tournament, Clay was the only member of the Kingsmen to reach the podium this year.
Nelson's best performer at state was 285-pounder Domonic Macon, who came one match short of reaching the final day. With a place in Sunday's consolation semifinals on the line, Macon fell to David Douglas' AJ Wedge in a 5-4 decision that came down to a 30-second ultimate tiebreaker round.
Milwaukie's Theo Baldwin and Antonio Aguilar each won their first matches of the 5A tournament before being knocked out of the bracket. The Mustangs' Marquies A'au also went 1-2 in his final trip to state.
