Every state champion makes history. It comes with the territory.

But when one team — and one senior — brings home four consecutive state championships, it transcends ‘historic’ and moves into something deeper. It’s a herculean feat, an awe-inspiring accomplishment that redefines the expectations for success within the program and within the school it represents.

 

Tags

Locations

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you