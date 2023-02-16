Every state champion makes history. It comes with the territory.
But when one team — and one senior — brings home four consecutive state championships, it transcends ‘historic’ and moves into something deeper. It’s a herculean feat, an awe-inspiring accomplishment that redefines the expectations for success within the program and within the school it represents.
After four consecutive state championships, Aubrey Holowati and the Gladstone High School cheer team have done exactly that.
Coming off a national championship win on Jan. 28 in Las Vegas, the Gladiators came back to Oregon and dominated the 4A traditional category at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships to win their fourth state title in a row. Gladstone’s routine scored 102.40 points, more than 10 points clear of the silver and bronze medalists from Sweet Home and The Dalles.
Winning a state title is nothing new for Gladstone, but the Gladiators have never had a stretch of success quite like this one. According to head coach Shelby Crystal, the cheer team is the first in school history to win four consecutive state titles. Even more impressive is that Holowati, the team’s senior leader, was on all four teams.
“Looking at the records, I don’t think there’s ever been a four-time state champion in Gladstone history,” Crystal told the Clackamas Review. “Based on the records, it doesn’t look like anyone has even come close. To the best of our knowledge, she’s the first four-time champion and certainly the first two-time national champion. She’s also won all-state twice.”
Going into the state championships at Oregon City High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, Crystal, Holowati and the rest of the team knew exactly what was on the line. As important as winning a fourth state title was to everybody in the practice room, the team truly found its rallying point in Holowati.
“It’s a really young team, but I would say this team had Aubrey in mind a lot, they had a four-peat in mind a lot. There’s no four-year state champion run at our school, so they wanted to make history,” Crystal noted.
The coach added: “They said it all the time: ‘Do it for Aubrey.’”
For Holowati, receiving that level of support from her teammates — and from the community at large — was inspiring, but at times, she also felt guilty being the center of attention.
“I think the whole team knew what would happen if we were to win. Not just for myself, but they also put pressure on themselves. There was that standard,” Holowati said.
“Sometimes I felt kind of guilty putting that pressure on and saying ‘do it for me,’ but it was something that I really appreciated and could really tell my team was fighting for,” the senior added.
There is an adage that says, ‘pressure makes diamonds.’ In the case of Holowati and the Gladstone cheer program, it has made gold time and time again.
That pressure has also led to a unique opportunity for Holowati, one which will allow her to keep working in the sport she loves.
Almost immediately after the team’s championship performance, Holowati was approached by Brian Cao, the West Region Director of Choreography and Director of Staffing for the National Cheerleading Association. Cao was so impressed with the senior that he offered her a job on the spot helping to run NCA cheer camps.
“He came and watched me perform and then wanted to hire me to work camps over the summer and train people. That’s something I do plan to do for as long as I can,” Holowati said.
As the day unfolded, Crystal saw just how perfectly everything was lining up for her star senior.
“I told Aubrey, ‘There’s not going to be many days in your life that level up to Feb. 11, 2023. She won state, and then she won the OCCA academic scholarship — there’s only two of those awarded — and then she was hired on the spot for NCA,” the coach said. “Then later in the night, we won the Choreography of the Year award. It was just like a fairy tale kind of day.”
Holowati felt the same way.
“I don’t think I stopped smiling that whole day. It was the best,” she said.
As for the award-winning choreography, the senior said that it was not the most difficult routine the team has ever performed, but it may have been the most enjoyable.
“I think what really made this year’s routine different from past years was just our presence and how fun the routine is. We had a baseball theme, and the whole idea of our routine and our uniforms, it’s just so cool,” Holowati explained.
“It’s almost like its own little Broadway show,” Crystal added.
Even though this performance was taking place in Oregon City and not New York City, it still felt like the team was on one of those famed stages.
“We all got a little teary-eyed when we walked out for the performance because the crowd was insane,” Crystal said. “These kids were going out asking their teachers and principals and everyone to come, and they showed up in numbers. It was awesome. You almost couldn’t hear straight, it was so loud."
Having the community come out in droves was not only good for the team, but it was also good for the sport — which Crystal says many don’t fully understand.
“A lot of people don’t see what cheerleading is like. You see them on Friday nights (at football games), and that’s it. You don’t get to see the full presence of what two minutes and 30 seconds of athleticism looks like,” she said.
And just like with any Broadway show, this one relied on its full cast of characters to bring down the house. Holowati had plenty of company on the floor with her, including fellow senior Giselle Martinez.
Martinez, who doubled as a starter for a Gladstone girls soccer team that made the state semifinals, had to make some massive sacrifices in order to compete in both sports. Per OSAA rules, cheerleaders must compete in at least 50% of a season cheering on the sidelines for a sport like football or basketball.
Because the Gladstone High School gym cannot adequately fit the Gladiator cheer team for basketball games, the team does its sideline work during football games in the fall. For a fall sport athlete such as Martinez, that meant burning the candle at both ends.
“She had to swing soccer and football, and her schedule was insane. It was pretty next-level,” Crystal explained. “On top of that, she’s also a straight-A student and just really one of those standouts for us.”
Martinez was glad she didn’t have to decide between two sports she loved.
“I really struggled at first because I was told that I had to pick one of the teams, either soccer or cheer. I didn’t want to do that because I love both and have a passion for both sports,” Martinez said.
“It was always going to be a mental and physical challenge — and it was — but I just pushed through it.”
Thanks to pushing through it, Martinez, who transferred to Gladstone from California last year, is leaving the school as a part of its most historic athletic program.
“It really paid off,” the senior said. “(The championships) really took out all the stress I had, and all my emotions came out. It was just really exciting for me.”
While the team’s competitive season is over and the afterglow of their championships is still fresh and bright, it is never too early to start thinking about next season. The Gladiators will be losing some key pieces such as Holowati and Martinez, but this team is not ready to end its title run just yet.
“Of those 18 kids on the state floor, we’re only losing four seniors. That’s still a pretty large group that knows what it takes to win. A good friend told me once, ‘You feel like it’s so hard to get to the top, but it’s even harder to stay at the top once you’re there,’” Crystal said.
As the Gladiators aim to stay on top next season, one major change is that they won’t be ‘doing it for Aubrey’ anymore. Nevertheless, Holowati feels the team will have no trouble carrying on the legacy.
“In previous years, I’ve thought, ‘Oh gosh, what are we going to do when the seniors graduate?’ But I feel really confident leaving this team and believing that they’re going to hold onto this legacy,” Holowati said. “They all know what it’s like to win, and they all have that drive. I’m confident that they’ll be able to do that.”
Similarly, Crystal has no intentions of letting the championship haul stop at four.
“Last year, having three in a row felt like the biggest accomplishment ever. Now, it’s four in a row. We look at programs like Newberg or Westview who are looking at seven, eight, nine in a row, and I think, ‘We can do this,’” the coach said.
“I expect that for this program, to make one of those seven, eight, nine, 10-year runs.”
That’s the thing about the best Broadway shows: They’re bigger than just one performance, one cast, one season. Though the team’s top-billed star is moving on to a new role, the returning cast coming back next year already knows all its lines.
Indeed, the show must go on. Thanks to the culture of excellence that Holowati helped establish in the Gladstone cheer program over the past four years, it very likely will.