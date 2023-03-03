For all the great moments they’ve had at Rex Putnam High School, seniors Emma McDonald and Kayla Kasubuchi couldn’t stand the thought of ending their Kingsman careers there.
Thanks to a second-half comeback in their first-round game, they won’t have to.
Keyed by a pair of late 3-pointers from senior Emma McDonald, No. 4 Putnam bounced back from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter and eked past No. 13 North Eugene in the first round of the 5A state playoffs on Friday, March 3. Fellow senior Kayla Kasubuchi led the Kingsmen with a game-high 18 points, while McDonald had 16 and junior Rylee Lemen added 11.
With the victory, Putnam booked its spot in next week’s quarterfinals — a return visit to Gill Coliseum at Oregon State University.
“That was literally the first thing we all said: We don’t want this to be our last game,” McDonald said after Friday’s win. “We want to go back to Gill and potentially win a championship.”
Last season, Putnam shirked its No. 11 seed and took fourth place at the 2022 state tournament. Now, Putnam is seeded as the fourth-best team, and the Kingsmen will be looking to improve upon that number again when they step foot on Ralph Miller Court.
Thanks to a slow start on Friday night, they nearly lost their chance for a trip to Corvallis.
“I think their games and scores don’t really represent how good of a team that is,” Putnam head coach Max d’Auvergne said of the North Eugene side. “We’ve been watching their film over the last few days and thought this could be a difficult one. I was expecting it to be a battle.”
After the teams traded blows early in the contest — both on the scoreboard and in how physically the game was being played by all sides — it was the Highlanders who pulled ahead in the second quarter. The visitors led 18-10 early in the period and took a 23-19 lead into the break.
Both teams battled for loose balls and rebounds all game long, and there were no leisurely drives to the hoop to be had.
“It took a little bit of an adjustment at the start to be on our heels and not be the team that was doing more of the aggression right off the bat. But I think (my players) love playing that way,” d’Auvergne said of the Friday night skirmish.
Kasubuchi and McDonald backed up their coach, noting that the give-and-take style of physical basketball was right up the Kingsmen’s alley.
“They were definitely physical, and we were just trying to be physical back,” Kasubuchi said.
“Going back and forth, our intensity goes up so much higher and our energy is better,” McDonald added.
In the first half, however, North Eugene was able to grab its lead thanks in part to four 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Putnam had zero.
In the final 16 minutes, that story flipped on its head. The Kingsmen knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter (Kasubuchi, Lemen, Brynne Bailey) to get things cooking. Then, with under two minutes to play in the game, McDonald delivered the two most important 3-pointers of the game — the second of which gave Putnam a 52-49 lead with 37.8 seconds to play.
“My first thought is always looking to shoot because that’s one of my strengths,” McDonald said.
“Once I hit those, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re definitely going to win.’”
Indeed, Putnam buckled down on defense as it had all throughout the last three minutes of the game.
With 3:25 to play, North Eugene held a 42-39 lead and had just beaten back the latest Kingsman attempt to grab control of the game. After senior Chloe Weaver tied the game at 42-42 with a pair of free throws — her only points of the night — Kasubuchi came up with the defensive play of the game.
Putnam’s defense knocked the ball loose on a Highlander possession, and Kasubuchi dove to the floor to clean up the spill. She beat out North Eugene’s Ikunaday Filipe to the ball, and then bore the brunt of a frustration foul by Filipe.
Kasubuchi didn’t just win the ball back for her team at a crucial moment with 2:30 to play. By being the fastest to the floor, she earned a trip to the line for two technical free throws. The senior calmly knocked them both down, and Putnam never trailed again.
“I was just trying to relax and see the ball swishing in. That’s what I needed to do. We needed to control the game, and that’s what we did,” Kasubuchi said.
That work on the defensive end, which also included solid effort on the wing from Lemen and in the post from Weaver and senior Riley Greenleaf, helped opened things up on the other side of the ball.
“Our defense pretty much brought us back into the game,” McDonald noted. “Getting stops is what motivated us to score.”
From d’Auvergne’s perspective, there was never much doubt that his team would be able to dig deep and find another gear for the comeback effort.
“That has come from maturity,” the coach said of his team’s resiliency. “This is an older group now … and they’ve been in a bunch of these battles. We’re at the stage that, even when they get down, they just know our run is coming.”
True to form, the Putnam run did eventually come — and there was nothing North Eugene could do to slow it down.
With the first round now in the books, the Kingsmen are slated to face No. 5 Crater on Tuesday, March 7, in Corvallis. It will be a difficult matchup, but at this stage of the season, every game is a battle.
Still, Putnam knows its run is coming.
Soon, the Kingsmen will find out just how far their legs will carry them.