The girls basketball teams at Clackamas, Oregon City and La Salle Prep continue to thrive on the hardwood. As a result, each team is tied for a share of first place in its respective league.
Here is a look at these local standouts heading into the final week of January.
Clackamas girls on fire in 2023
The Cavaliers have been an incredible offensive tear in the New Year, averaging 81.6 points per game in a perfect 5-0 start to open the 2023 portion of the season. The Cavs are also crushing opponents on defense, too, allowing just 28.8 points per game in those five games.
After entering the week ranked No. 1 in the OSAA Today Class 6A Coaches’ Poll, Clackamas improved to 4-0 in the Mt. Hood Conference with wins over Reynolds and David Douglas. Led by sophomore star Jazzy Davidson, one of the state’s leading scorers, the Cavaliers enter the week of Jan. 23 tied atop the MHC standings with Barlow.
The Bruins, ranked No. 6 in the latest coaches’ poll, will play host to Clackamas on Friday, Jan. 27, in the league’s premier showdown. Tipoff for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sam Barlow High School.
Perfect TRL start for Pioneer girls
After becoming one of the casualties of Clackamas’ torrid start to 2023, Oregon City bounced back to start perfect in the Three Rivers League.
Since the loss to Clackamas on Jan. 5, the Pioneers have won three straight games over TRL opponents, including a 10-point road win at a presumptive playoff unit in Lakeridge. In a pair of home games this past week, Oregon City took down St. Mary’s 53-19 and then scored a 43-22 win over Lake Oswego.
Oregon City is set for an all-important date with Tualatin, which also started the Three Rivers League season at 3-0. The Pioneers were tied for 10th place in the most recent OSAA Today poll, while the Timberwolves came in at No. 7.
Leading scorer Mollie Miller and the Pioneers host Tualatin at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Oregon City High School.
La Salle, Putnam even things up in NWOC
After Wilsonville burst onto the scene with a 5-0 start in the Northwest Oregon Conference, La Salle Prep brought the Wildcats down to earth — and into a three-way tie with La Salle and Putnam.
When the Falcons hosted Wilsonville on Friday, Jan. 20, it turned into a low-scoring affair that suited La Salle just fine. The Falcons won 34-20 to secure their fourth-consecutive victory since falling to Jesuit two weeks ago. Prior to the win over Wilsonville, La Salle had scored back-to-back-to-back victories over Hood River Valley, Hillsboro and Canby.
Meanwhile, Putnam improved to 5-1 in league play after taking down Milwaukie and Canby over the past week. The Kingsmen's only loss in the NWOC came on Jan. 3 to Wilsonville, but now they have pulled back even with the Wildcats in the league standings thanks to a four-game win streak.
After the latest week of NWOC action, La Salle and Putnam now sit tied with Wilsonville for first place in the league at 5-1. The Falcons and Kingsmen each play just once next week ahead of their upcoming rematch Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Rex Putnam High School. Putnam won the first matchup 60-53 at La Salle Prep back on Dec. 14.
