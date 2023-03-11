Though they did not win the state championship they were chasing, the Gladstone Gladiators matched the best finish in school history at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championships.

Playing in the championship game for just the second time in school history, Gladstone rallied late but fell just short in a 60-56 loss to No. 1 Baker on Saturday, March 11, at Forest Grove High School. The Gladiators also earned a silver medal at the 2007 state tournament.

 

