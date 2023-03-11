Though they did not win the state championship they were chasing, the Gladstone Gladiators matched the best finish in school history at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championships.
Playing in the championship game for just the second time in school history, Gladstone rallied late but fell just short in a 60-56 loss to No. 1 Baker on Saturday, March 11, at Forest Grove High School. The Gladiators also earned a silver medal at the 2007 state tournament.
“This was a very big accomplishment, even though we didn’t get what we wanted,” Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel said of making it to the final game. “I’m still very proud of us. We’ve been through so much this season, and I think we earned it. I thought we did great.”
Gladstone head coach Glenn Hopkins was in complete agreement, praising his team for its perseverance all the way to the final whistle.
“No quit. In every single game all year, no quit,” the coach said of his players.
Baker’s Jozie Ramos put up game-high totals of 28 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs to their second state title in school history following their championship in 2019. Meanwhile, Gladstone senior Hanne Hopkins finished with team-high totals of 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Unsurprisingly, both Ramos and Hopkins — each a two-time player of the year within their respective leagues — were honored postgame as the ModaHealth Players of the Game.
Aside from Hanne Hopkins, other standouts for Gladstone included seniors Sam Jedrykowski (eight points, two assists), Emersyn Stepp (seven points, two rebounds) and Rhyli Grim (five points, five rebounds, three steals).
Following nearly 32 full minutes of high-level, physical action between the state’s two best 4A teams, the final seconds of the contest were mired in controversy after multiple calls from the officials drew the ire of the Gladstone bench.
With Baker leading 57-54 with just four seconds left, Ramos went to the line for a pair of important free throws and missed the first. However, the referee under the basket realized immediately called play back due to a procedural officiating error. After a Baker timeout, Ramos was allowed to retake the shot, making it and pushing the lead back up to four.
On the ensuing possession, Hanne Hopkins was fouled with 0.3 seconds remaining as she launched a desperation 3-pointer which caromed off the front iron. After knocking down the first two free throws to bring the score to 58-56, the senior intentionally missed the third to give her team a shot at a putback to tie the game.
After the shot missed, Gladstone senior Emersyn Stepp corralled the rebound and put up a shot as the buzzer sounded, but the officials called off the shot, which sent the Baker bench and some of the Bulldogs’ fans storming onto the court. As it happened, the rush to midcourt was premature.
Referees determined that Hopkins’ attempt did not hit the rim, which by rule should have resulted in a stoppage of play with 0.3 seconds still left on the clock. Once the court was cleared, officials made a judgment call and did not give out a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Baker players, coaches or supporters for coming onto the court early.
Instead, play resumed with Baker inbounding the ball and Gladstone immediately being called for a foul. Again, the crowd seemingly thought the game was over — the public address announcer even read out the final score early — but the Bulldogs eventually made their way to the line, where Ramos scored the final two points of the game.
“It’s tough to end that way,” Glenn Hopkins said of the controversial final seconds. “I’m not an official, but if they say the ball did not hit the rim and (Baker’s players) stormed the court, that’s a technical foul.”
Under NFHS Rule 2.8.1, which governs unsportsmanlike behavior, officials may use their own discretion as to whether a technical foul should be assessed in such a situation.
Despite all the late controversy, the first 31 minutes and 55 seconds were an outstanding display of Oregon high school basketball.
From the opening whistle, both teams played a physical style of basketball that resulted in plenty of fouls, loose ball scrambles and jostling in the key. Aside from that, the teams answered each other’s runs at every turn, not allowing the game to ever get out of hand.
“The intensity was crazy,” Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel, the team’s only non-senior starter, said on Saturday. “Both teams wanted it very bad, and we were both working very hard. We brought what we needed to bring, and they brought what they needed to bring. I thought it was a fairly even game.”
The teams were deadlocked at 13 points after a back-and-forth first quarter, and despite growing its lead to nine midway through the second period, Baker led by a slim 28-25 margin at halftime.
In the second half, however, it looked like Baker was finally starting to pull away after taking a 10-point lead with just 1:05 remaining in the third quarter.
The Gladiators continued to battle throughout the early parts of the fourth quarter but could not make a sizeable dent in the deficit — that is, until they scored eight unanswered points in just 62 seconds to bring the game level.
In that game-tying stretch, Hanne Hopkins first hit a pair of free throws with 2:22 on the clock to make it a 52-46 game. Grim stole Baker’s ensuing inbounds pass and then dished off to Jedrykowski for a quick lay-in to cut the lead in half.
After a stop on the other end, Stepp knocked down a free throw to make it a one-possession game. She missed the second, but Grim came up with a rebound and found Jedrykowski again. This time, Jedrykowski knocked down a 3-pointer that tied the score at 52-52 with just 1:40 to play.
Ramos hit two more free throws on the next possession and then blocked Jedrykowski’s shot back on the defensive end. Baker’s Macey Moore was subsequently fouled and hit one free throw with 31 seconds to play but missed the second. On the next trip down the floor, Stepp was fouled and went to the line for Gladstone, but the senior missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
Baker got two more free throws from Sydnee Pierce after the miss, and Stepp responded with a lay-in to bring the score to 57-54 with 16 seconds remaining.
Then, the chaotic final moments played out and took away from an otherwise spectacular show between the best 4A teams in the state.
Following the game, both Hopkins and Jaekel received all-tournament honors, with Hopkins making the first team and Jaekel the second.
Though the road did not end up where Gladstone wanted, the Gladiators can still feel proud of putting together one of the best seasons ever for the orange and black.
“I’m very happy that we ended up in the championship game and that it wasn’t a blowout. This was a really good game to watch for everybody. We didn’t get blown out, and they didn’t get blown out. It was a close game,” Jaekel said Saturday night.
“That’s always fun — even when you lose.”
Hanne Hopkins added that, in time, she and her teammates will be able to gain some perspective on what the Gladiators accomplished this season.
“The fact that we even got here is super cool,” the senior said. “It stings right now, but we’re going to look back and think, ‘To be second is awesome.’ Not many teams get to do that, and I’m just glad we had a great season overall.”
Glenn Hopkins noted that this year was the culmination of a long journey that started after Hanne joined the Gladstone program during seventh grade. That’s when she joined up with the rest of the Class of 2023 standouts, and when Glenn realized this group could be special.
“I’ve been with those girls for a long time. We always said the goal was to make it to state. We finally broke through that glass ceiling and made it. Then we knocked off Philomath, the defending state champs who finished fourth. Then we beat Astoria, who everybody predicted to win,” Hopkins said.
“We gave it everything we had. Now, we start thinking about next year.”
Of course, with the Gladiators losing eight seniors, that future is still coming into focus. In addition to Hopkins, Grim, Jedrykowski and Stepp, next year’s roster will be missing starting post Macie Latcu, as well as seniors Keri Thompson, Kennedy Koller and Josephine Gunderson.
Despite all the uncertainties the future will bring for Gladstone girls basketball, one thing is for sure: The next group of Gladiators will have some mighty big shoes to fill after what this year’s team accomplished.