Gladstone High School's 32-member cheer team won first place in the sideline division at the JAMZ national competition this past weekend, Jan. 27-28, in Las Vegas.
The competition focuses on school spirit, showmanship, crowd involvement and cheer skills. In addition, the team was runner-up in the show division, which focused on stunts, tumbling, jumps, dance and cheer.
"Dedication, commitment, mental toughness and the desire to 'do it for the person next to you' is what has made Gladstone Cheerleading a winning team," coach Shelby Crystal said. "This group practiced three to four times a week for eight months straight and never lost sight of what they wanted to accomplish.”
The team’s other coach, Lorisa Kennedy, noted that the JAMZ competition required even more dedication from the team because the scoring and judging standards are different from what the team normally sees in Oregon.
“It’s just a lot of commitment from coaches, athletes, parents and community making sure we have a space to practice every day,” Kennedy said.
At the event, Gladstone competed against teams from Hawaii, Nevada, California, Arizona and Utah.
"Every school we competed against in both divisions had well over 2,000 students enrolled in their school, but we only have 600," Crystal said. "We think it's pretty special for our small school to have success competing against some of the best large schools in the country."
Kennedy added that the JAMZ event was extremely well-run.
“The experience of the show and the kindness of their staff is next level,” the coach said. “They just do a great job making you feel welcome and helping you understand their scoresheets and rubrics.”
Because the scoring system for nationals was different from what the Gladstone team normally does in Oregon, the team had to pivot on the fly.
“It took a lot of rigorous work planning because their scoresheets are different than we have in Oregon, so it’s a lot of balancing different routines at the same time,” Kennedy said.
Last year, the Gladstone team took first in a different national competition, USA Spirit Nationals. In two weeks, they will head to Oregon's state competition, hoping to bring home their fourth-consecutive 4A state title.
“We’ve had a lot of winning years, but these last couple weeks just seem really special,” Kennedy said.
In addition to the team seeking yet another state tournament, one member of the team is looking to make school history.
“Aubrey Holowati, our team captain, has been a four-year cheerleader for us, and she was in our youth program. She stands to be the first four-year state champion in Gladstone history,” Kennedy said. “A lot of people are rallying around her to get that title and that opportunity. It’s just really fun to see this team come together to fight for each other and fight for wins — in a way I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”
In addition to Holowati, Kennedy also heaped praise upon senior Giselle Martinez.
“Giselle is moving mountains for this team, and she’s not doing it to get any type of credit for anything. She literally just wants to help support other teammates,” Kennedy said. “She has taken on learning some very advanced skills in a matter of hours — things that some people take multiple years to learn. That was really cool to see.”
In final preparation for the OSAA state championships, the Gladiators will compete twice on Saturday, Feb. 3, first in Salem and then in Tualatin. The OSAA Cheerleading State Championships will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Oregon City High School, with performances beginning at 9 a.m.
