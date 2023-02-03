Gladstone High School cheer team

The Gladstone High School cheerleading team took first place in the sideline division at the JAMZ National Championships, which were held Jan. 27-28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Gladiators were also runners-up in the show division.

 Courtesy Photo: Gladstone School District

Gladstone High School's 32-member cheer team won first place in the sideline division at the JAMZ national competition this past weekend, Jan. 27-28, in Las Vegas.

The competition focuses on school spirit, showmanship, crowd involvement and cheer skills. In addition, the team was runner-up in the show division, which focused on stunts, tumbling, jumps, dance and cheer.

 

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you