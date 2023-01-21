Gladstone girls basketball has unfinished business.

After a frustrating misstep in their Tri-Valley Conference opener, the Gladiators got back to that business Friday, Jan. 20, in a 49-45 home defeat of Madras (8-7, 1-1). Sophomore guard Hailey Monte led the way for Gladstone with 13 points, while senior Keri Thompson scored all 10 of her points during a 12-0 run in the second half that put the Glads ahead for good.

Contact Sports Editor Andy Dieckhoff via email at ADieckhoff@PamplinMedia.com.

