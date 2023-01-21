Gladstone girls basketball has unfinished business.
After a frustrating misstep in their Tri-Valley Conference opener, the Gladiators got back to that business Friday, Jan. 20, in a 49-45 home defeat of Madras (8-7, 1-1). Sophomore guard Hailey Monte led the way for Gladstone with 13 points, while senior Keri Thompson scored all 10 of her points during a 12-0 run in the second half that put the Glads ahead for good.
“Our girls, to their credit, they don’t give up. They don’t quit,” Gladstone head coach Glenn Hopkins said after the game. It was a critical win for Gladstone (13-3, 1-1), which fell unexpectedly to Molalla in TVC action on Monday.
The Gladiators came into the season ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 4A, and while there has been some slight fluctuation since then, it’s been mostly smooth sailing this year. Just days after the Molalla loss, however, Gladstone suddenly found itself back at home and trailing in the second half — and staring down a second-consecutive defeat to open Tri-Valley play.
With how deep and tough the TVC is, starting 0-2 is a dire situation for any team hoping to win the league crown. For a Gladstone team hoping to do just that, losing on Friday was never an option.
It wasn’t just the record. The Gladiators were also facing the two-time reigning league champion, a team these Gladstone players and coaches know very well.
“(Madras head coach) Jerin (Say) and I are really close,” said Hopkins. “We went to a team camp together, and after a long day, we took them out to Dairy Queen, our girls and their girls. They’ve become really good friends.”
That friendship was evident in shared laughs between the team’s players during quiet moments of the game, but the camaraderie was put on hold as soon as the whistle blew. Those niceties were traded in for a physical battle on the court that went down to the final moments, just as Gladstone senior Sam Jedrykowski expected it would.
“A lot of the seniors have been playing against them the past four years, and we know how they’re going to play before we even start,” Jedrykowski said. “They’re a scrappy team, and they made us work really hard.”
Near the end of the third quarter, Madras took a 36-30 lead and seemed to be seizing momentum despite being on the road. Just before the buzzer rang out, though, Thompson knocked down her first shot of the game to give the Gladiators a boost going into the fourth quarter.
Gladstone used its deft passing to wear down the Madras defense and find open spots for Thompson at the start of the fourth, and the senior responded with gusto. After Jedrykowski hit two free throws to tie the game, Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers to give the Gladiators a 42-36 edge.
“Keri Thompson hit some big shots for us. Big shots,” Hopkins said after the game. The coach noted that the senior was coming off being battered and bruised in a weekend lacrosse tournament — to the point that she couldn’t practice before the Molalla game earlier this week. She was in action on Friday, though, and played a pivotal role in the win.
“She kind of does that,” Hopkins said with a smile, referring to Thompson’s ability to affect games. “She’s a kid that can come in and do a lot of good things for us.”
The White Buffalos responded, however, and pulled within a point with 1:50 to play. From that point on, Madras did not allow Gladstone to attempt another field goal, instead sending them to the free-throw line for the remainder of the game.
The gambit nearly worked.
The Gladiators missed seven of 12 free-throw attempts down the stretch, but Madras was unable to tie or take back the lead. In the final moments, Gladstone senior Rhyli Grim blocked a shot, then drew a foul with 1.9 seconds remaining.
“I needed to make those free throws really badly due to not making the other four,” said Grim, who was 1-for-5 from the line going into her final trip. The block on the other end gave Grim an extra boost of confidence that helped her hit both shots and seal the four-point victory.
“I’m glad it ended the way it did,” Grim added. “We all contributed to making that space in between, and we all got back on defense and contributed to the win in general.”
Meanwhile, senior Hanne Hopkins was forced to watch the final moments play out from the bench after picking up her fifth foul late in the game. It was an uncomfortable position for the reigning Tri-Valley Player of the Year, though not because of any distrust in her team.
“I have full confidence in my teammates, but I just really want to be out there with them,” said the senior. In those final agonizing moments, she still found ways to send aid. “All I can do is cheer them on, help them from the bench and tell them what I’m seeing. I’m just glad they pulled it off.”
Following the victory, Gladstone can exhale — if only briefly — before returning to its tough league schedule. At the end of the gauntlet, the Gladiators’ seniors are hoping to take care of that unfinished business that has been gnawing at them for three-plus seasons.
“Our biggest goal right now is to win league,” Hanne Hopkins said. “We haven’t done that all four years. That’s our goal, and we’re going to keep grinding at it. We lost to Molalla, but we’re not going to hang our heads with it. We’re just going to come back and fight.”
Gladstone’s quest for the Tri-Valley crown continues Tuesday, Jan. 24, against Crook County (8-6, 1-1) before going on the road Friday, Jan. 31, to face current league leader The Dalles (8-3, 2-0).