Happy Valley resident Samuel Mindra performs a tricky jump as he practices at the Sherwood Ice Arena.

 Courtesy photo: Melanie Heaney

As Samuel Mindra prepares to compete at the U.S. Figuring Skating Championships in San Jose, California, his mind is focused on the upcoming competition, but he is also looking ahead to the future with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics in 2026.

This will be Mindra’s fourth trip to the national competition, but his first in the Senior Men’s Division. He was the 2016 U.S. Juvenile Senior Medalist and the 2021 U.S. Junior Bronze Medalist, but he had to withdraw from 2022 nationals due to contracting COVID.