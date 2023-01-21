As Samuel Mindra prepares to compete at the U.S. Figuring Skating Championships in San Jose, California, his mind is focused on the upcoming competition, but he is also looking ahead to the future with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics in 2026.
This will be Mindra’s fourth trip to the national competition, but his first in the Senior Men’s Division. He was the 2016 U.S. Juvenile Senior Medalist and the 2021 U.S. Junior Bronze Medalist, but he had to withdraw from 2022 nationals due to contracting COVID.
Mindra trains at the Sherwood Ice Arena and will represent the Portland Ice Skating Club at nationals. He is part of Axis on Ice, a comprehensive training program based in Sherwood.
“Many Olympic hopefuls train in Sherwood with Team Axis,” said Axis on Ice coach Mari Malama, Mindra’s coach.
“Our program has produced the most national qualifiers from the Pacific Northwest over the past five years, and continues to grow the sport of figure skating beyond the region.”
Mindra skates three hours a day, six days a week all year. He takes Sundays off to spend time with his family.
“Going into competitions, it stays mostly the same, but I taper before big events so I'm not super worn out,” he said.
He’s looking forward to the upcoming event as it will be his first time competing as a senior, which he said will make it more exciting.
“The last nationals I went to as a junior, there were only cardboard cutouts instead of real people in the stands because of COVID. So the crowd this time is going to be bigger, louder, and much livelier,” Mindra said.
He added, “I really just want to take in the entire experience, learn as much as I can, and use it in the future.”
Short and long programs
At nationals, Mindra will compete in two events, the Senior Men’s short and long programs.
His short program is called “Earthquake,” with music by Andries de Haan.
“It's a percussion piece and one of my favorite programs. The crowd really enjoys watching it, and my adrenaline is usually super high when I skate that program,” Mindra said.
His long program is a mix of Chopin’s “Nocturne Op.9 No.1” and “Love Story,” by Andy Williams.
“I like to do different styles of music for my short and long. Since my short is super fast and upbeat, my long is on the slower side,” Mindra said.
He said he chose the music for his long program because he thought it would be good to skate to something more mature.
“Also, the music reminds me a lot of Nathan Chen’s short program from the Olympics,” he added.
Listening to his body
Although injuries have set him back this season, Mindra will perform the difficult jump combination of a triple lutz-triple toe.
“It's been a learning process figuring out how much impact my body can take throughout the year without breaking down,” he said.
Mindra added that he has become more adept at listening to his body when it has had enough.
“It's one of the most important skills to have because once you push too far, you could end up done for the season,” he said.
He noted that when this competition is over, he will begin working on even more difficult jumps like the triple Axel and a quad.
Working with coaches
Mindra first met Malama, his coach in Sherwood, almost 10 years ago. After passing all his skate school classes at Lloyd Center, at that time Mindra was trying to copy other skaters and learn what they were doing on his own.
But his mother did not like how much he was falling while doing that, so she let him choose a private coach, and Malama has been his coach ever since.
“She works with me on everything and choreographs all my programs,” he said.
Mindra also works with Rafael Arutyunyan, who coached 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen.
Arutyunyan, based in Irvine, California, is “super motivating and demanding at the same time,” Mindra said.
“He's one of the best jump coaches in the world, but he's taught me so much about skating as a whole and how everything is connected,” Mindra noted,
“The environment he has created in Irvine is like a pressure cooker. It's super intense, but it makes the athletes better. I learn a lot from training there, just by being around the other top skaters.”
Looking ahead
If Mindra were to finish first or second in the competition, he would go on to compete in the World Figure Skating Championships, March 20-26 in Saitama, Japan. He said he doesn’t expect that to happen this year, but is looking forward to competing with the biggest names in figure skating.
“I know a lot of them already from training with them or competing against them. They’re all pretty friendly and make the experience more fun,” he said.
For now though, Mindra is taking a break from school to focus on training, with an eye on the 2026 Olympics.
“Looking at the next year or two, I really hope to stay injury free and compete at worlds,” he said.
Mindra added, “After I'm done competing, I plan on coaching. I teach some of the younger kids at my rink right now, and it's super fun.”
The 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships will air on NBC, Peacock and USA channels, with the senior men’s finals on Jan. 29. Check local listings for times.