Courtesy photo: Melanie Heaney/U.S. Figure Skating

Happy Valley resident Samuel Mindra performs a high kick during his short program at the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California.

 Courtesy photo: Melanie Heaney/U.S. Figure Skating

Most of us are just getting used to it being 2023, but for figure skaters, the Winter Olympics are just around the corner. On Jan. 29, Samuel Mindra placed ninth out of 18 skaters in his first time competing in the senior division of the National Figure Skating Championships, and already knows what he needs to do to make Team USA in 2026.

“I definitely feel like it’s the start of a new beginning. There are a lot of skaters who decided to retire after the last Olympics; now there’s a new generation coming up trying to make it to the next one,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you