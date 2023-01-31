Most of us are just getting used to it being 2023, but for figure skaters, the Winter Olympics are just around the corner. On Jan. 29, Samuel Mindra placed ninth out of 18 skaters in his first time competing in the senior division of the National Figure Skating Championships, and already knows what he needs to do to make Team USA in 2026.
“I definitely feel like it’s the start of a new beginning. There are a lot of skaters who decided to retire after the last Olympics; now there’s a new generation coming up trying to make it to the next one,” he said.
“With nationals over, it’s time to sit down and figure out my plans for the upcoming season. Whatever happens, I’ll be working hard to try and make my way onto the podium in the future,” Mindra added.
The last time he competed at nationals as a junior, there were no fans in attendance, just cardboard cutouts. But for his first time as a senior skater, the crowd in San Jose, California, on Jan. 23-29 was a huge factor in his performances.
“When you’re out there, you can hear them getting behind you after every element. In my short, I could hear them clapping to the music during my step sequence,” Mindra said.
“When they get involved like that, it just makes you want to do better,” he added.
Mindra was not expecting to get a standing ovation, but “seeing the audience get up out of their seats after both of my performances is something I’ll never forget. I can’t really describe the feeling.”
He skated well enough in his short program to impress Johnny Weir, a two-time Olympic figure skater and NBC Sports figure skating commentator, who called Mindra the “prince of pop” after his short program.
After Mindra’s free skate, Weir’s fellow commentator Tara Lipinski, 1998 women’s figure skating Olympic gold medalist, said that he “performed his heart out; what a huge accomplishment.”
Looking back
Mindra said he felt his short program went well, other than one mistake on his combination jump.
“It’s the first time I’ve been able to attempt it in competition due to injuries, so I'm really glad I went for it,” he said.
“The short was tons of fun to perform in front of an audience, especially when the music builds up. There are a lot of cool tricks packed into the end of my program, and I’m just happy I was able to hit them all,” Mindra added.
During that program, he performed a cartwheel that had the audience screaming through the roof.
As for his long program, also called the free program, Mindra said he felt prepared, but knows he could have skated better.
Looking forward
So, now it is time to prepare for senior nationals in the coming years and, ultimately, the 2026 Olympics in Italy.
“I’m definitely going to focus on building my technical arsenal. I was surprised to do so well without a triple axel or quads, but I know I need those elements to be really competitive,” Mindra said.
He added that he is proud of finishing ninth and was surprised to see that he is third alternate for Four Continents, an upcoming international skating event.
He also said he was honored to be the only non-medalist in the men’s senior division to be asked to join the top four skaters in the Skating Spectacular. This event was held Jan. 29, after the competition was completed.
It is a non-competitive event that allows medal-winning skaters and others the chance to perform and show their love of figure skating, without being judged.
Mindra said he had “a blast” at nationals and now “going forward, it’s just a matter of improving my jump content.”