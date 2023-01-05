If you ask the Clackamas High School boys basketball team about their hot start to open the season, it keeps coming back to one word: battle.

The Cavaliers are always ready to ride into battle, and once they get there, they don't stop fighting until the final whistle. The team's trademark grit was on full display Tuesday, Jan. 3, when Tyler King hit a game-winner at the buzzer to give Clackamas a 76-74 win in triple overtime.

