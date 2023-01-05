If you ask the Clackamas High School boys basketball team about their hot start to open the season, it keeps coming back to one word: battle.
The Cavaliers are always ready to ride into battle, and once they get there, they don't stop fighting until the final whistle. The team's trademark grit was on full display Tuesday, Jan. 3, when Tyler King hit a game-winner at the buzzer to give Clackamas a 76-74 win in triple overtime.
"(We knew) we were going to have to battle through adversity," said King, who had 16 points in Tuesday's win. "We missed a ton of shots, but we battled through it and got the win at the end."
After leading most of the game, the Cavaliers let Liberty come back in the fourth quarter. Clackamas might have lost in regulation if not for Garrett Strube's game-tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.
"We had to work hard," Strube said after the game. "We struggled, missed shots, but we kept working and stayed battling all the way through."
As for that shot to force the first overtime, the senior guard let loose once he saw an opening.
"They left too much space," Strube said of the Liberty defense. "I was just ready to shoot it with confidence. You just do what you've got to do."
In the extra periods, however, the Cavaliers battled with Liberty to no avail through two overtimes, both of which ended with the Falcons having the final possession. When the game was still tied near the end of the third OT, Clackamas decided to hold onto the ball for nearly a full minute before calling a late timeout with just 10.2 seconds to play.
"Just keep working, keep battling," Strube said of what the team discussed before the final possession. "It's going to be a game of who wants it more."
Clackamas looked calm and collected coming out of the scrum. Strube, who head coach Ryan King describes as a leader on the floor, dribbled into the key and drew a help defender off the low post — leaving Tyler King wide open for the buzzer-beater.
Besides King and Strube, other standouts on the floor for Clackamas in the win over Liberty included Parker Harrison, who had two dunks as part of his team-high 20 points, and Cooper Beltz, who chipped in 13 points in addition to being the team's most vocal leader in huddles.
Coach King, who is in the first year of his second stint at CHS after guiding the Cavs to five playoff berths in five tries from 2012-2017, noted that it's not just his players on the court who are helping Clackamas to victory. Indeed, the players on the bench also contribute in a vital way.
"There's some kids we have who aren't even playing who do a really good job of keeping that positive energy," the coach said, highlighting Austin Willis and Zach Frazier in particular.
The battle on Tuesday night may have been the most intense of the season so far, certainly the longest, but Clackamas has shown this type of grit consistently over the first month of the season.
After winning each of their first six games by eight or more points, the Cavaliers have won the last three by a combined seven. Even as the margins shrink around them, though, the team doesn't panic; instead, Clackamas has hunkered down and pulled out nine consecutive wins.
"They've just fought, battled and controlled the controllables, and see what happens," Coach King said of his team's wherewithal throughout the first nine games. "That's been a really nice surprise. It usually takes kids a little while to figure that out."
Thanks to their quick trip up the learning curve, the Cavs' unblemished record leaves them as just one of two undefeated teams left in all of Class 6A boys basketball, and one of just three in the entire state. West Linn, the top-ranked team in the most recent OSAA Today poll, is the other 6A unbeaten; meanwhile, Churchill's perfect mark has them at No. 3 in Class 5A.
As for Clackamas, the Cavaliers have received votes in the past few polls, but they have yet to crack the top 10 this season. In the Jan. 3 release, the Cavs were tied with league rival Gresham for 11th in the voting, just two points back from 10th-place Roosevelt.
Nevertheless, everyone on the team is focused only on what they can control.
The Cavaliers are right to keep their eye on the ball, because the Mt. Hood Conference is not going to be an easy place to play this season. While Clackamas and Gresham were on the outside looking in this week, No. 5 Central Catholic and No. 6 Barlow are comfortably inside the top 10. Meanwhile, Sandy's record sits at 8-1, while David Douglas is 7-3.
"Our league is so difficult. There's so many good teams in it," Coach King said. "We're going to find out where sit when we get to league, and I'm sure there will be some ups and downs."
The coach added: "We'll have to battle through some stuff, but that's all part of the growing process as a young man and as a team."
The good news for Clackamas is that the Cavaliers have spent the past month proving that they are always prepared for battle. And given how they've fared to this point, don't discount the possibility that Clackamas wins the war for the Mt. Hood title.
Before the Mt. Hood season begins, however, the Cavs finish nonleague play by taking on McMinnville (6-5, 0-0) Friday night, Jan. 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Clackamas High School.