Clackamas County features some of the top girls basketball teams in Oregon, and that sentiment was reinforced recently by the state's coaches.
The latest OSAA Today coaches' polls were released Jan. 2, with six teams from around the county seeing their names in the top-10 lists. Here is a quick rundown of each of the ranked teams from the area, starting with the No. 1 team in the state's biggest classification.
Clackamas still tops in Class 6A poll
Despite some slip-ups against out-of-state opposition, Clackamas (5-4, 0-0) was still ranked first in the Jan. 2 coaches' poll after defeating No. 3 Jesuit for third place at the POA Holiday Classic.
The Cavaliers took part in two holiday tournaments, going 3-4 over the course of seven games. Notably, none of those losses came to Oregon teams, so those results are not reflected in the team’s OSAA computer ranking.
Following their most recent defeat — which came on a buzzer-beater at the hands of Camas, the top-ranked team in Washington — the Cavaliers reasserted their in-state dominance in a 47-29 win over Jesuit in the third-place game at the Holiday Classic. As a result, Clackamas narrowly edged out Beaverton for the top spot in the latest poll.
According to Clackamas head coach Korey Landolt, the Cavaliers aren't too concerned with the recent turbulence at the holiday tournaments.
“Our Cavs got what they wanted (from the tournaments), which was to compete and play against top competition so that we could expose certain things about us as a group that might not be discovered otherwise,” Landolt said.
“The last seven games have done just that for us, which will make us a better team in the long run,” the coach added.
Pacers, Pios round out top 10 in Class 6A
Lakeridge (8-3, 0-0) was also listed in the top 10 on Jan. 2 after an 8-3 start to the season. The Pacers fell two spots to No. 9 after going 1-2 in the Platinum bracket at the POA Holiday Classic tournament Dec. 28-30.
Those two losses came to tough opponents, though, as Lakeridge drew No. 4 South Medford and No. 5 Barlow during the Holiday Classic. LHS senior Keelie O’Hollaren led the Pacers with 24 points in the Dec. 30 loss to Barlow. Prior to the Holiday Classic, Lakeridge won a tournament it hosted over Dec. 16-18.
Oregon City (7-4, 0-0) broke into the top 10, taking the final spot in the poll after placing second at the Capitol City Classic in Salem and then winning the Emerald bracket at the POA Holiday Classic in Portland.
The brightest star during that run has been junior guard Mollie Miller, who scored 28 points in the Pioneers’ 59-54 win over Lincoln (Wash.) in the championship game at the Holiday Classic on Dec. 30. Miller was also named as the OSAA Athlete of the Week for her efforts at the Capitol City Classic, where she made the all-tournament first team.
Putnam, La Salle rise in Class 5A poll
Rex Putnam (7-3, 1-1) climbed one spot to No. 5 in the 5A poll, but the Kingsmen may drop a bit after falling to unranked Wilsonville on Jan 3. Still, the early results have been very promising for Putnam.
Despite an injury to one of its key players, Putnam still managed to win seven of its first nine games this year before the Wilsonville loss. Emma McDonald, Riley Greenleaf and Kayla Kasubuchi have helped keep the ship afloat in the wake of Rylee Lemen’s preseason injury.
Meanwhile, fellow Northwest Oregon Conference representative La Salle Prep (8-3, 1-1) rose one spot to No. 9 after winning the Sapphire bracket at the POA Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.
The Falcons then opened up 2023 on a high note, trouncing Milwaukie 63-28 on Jan. 3 ahead of a tough home test against 6A's No. 3 team, Jesuit. Ella Wedin, Emma Buchanan and the rest of the La Salle team resume league play with a Jan. 9 home game against Hood River Valley.
Gladiators tied for first in Class 4A
Gladstone (9-2, 0-0) started the new year ranked first in the Class 4A poll — but the Gladiators have some company at the top as Astoria received the same number of votes.
After cruising past St. Helens and Scappoose in the holiday event it hosted, Gladstone went 3-1 at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego, California, across Dec. 28-30. For her efforts, senior Hanne Hopkins earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
To this point, the only in-state loss on the Glads’ ledger is a 39-37 road loss to 4A-No. 3 Baker on Dec. 14. Those two teams could have a rematch in the state playoffs, but first, Gladstone must keep its focus on what will be a very tricky Tri-Valley Conference.
The TVC has two more teams in Class 4A coaches' poll, with defending league champion Madras checking in at No. 7. Crook County, which was a 5A playoff team last year before dropping down to their current classification, rounds the list out in a tie for the final spot in the top 10.
Notes from around the county
Lake Oswego (5-4, 0-0) has already surpassed its win total from last year after a 41-38 win over Glencoe on Jan. 3. The Lakers went 4-19 a season ago, but they now sit above .500 going into their final nonleague game against North Medford at home on Friday, Jan. 6.
Nelson (4-2, 0-0) is also off to a good start after a tough 2021-22 campaign. Coming off a 7-16 season, the Hawks are showing improvement in 2022-23. Notably, their only losses came against two of the teams noted above, Lakeridge and Putnam, and they have a win over Lake Oswego.
West Linn (2-9, 0-0) appears to be turning a corner after an eight-game losing streak to start the year. The Lions have won two of the last three, including a win over Forest Grove in the POA Holiday Classic. West Linn also defeated West Salem on Jan. 3, just days after falling to those same Titans in their final game at the Holiday Classic.
Wilsonville (3-8, 2-0) put itself through a grueling nonleague schedule featuring some very tough 6A schools. Now, they may be seeing dividends from that early gauntlet. The young Wildcats are 2-0 in league play after defeating No. 5 Putnam on Jan. 3.
Milwaukie (3-6, 0-1) had a three-game win streak from Dec. 9-14 before going 0-3 at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mustangs then dropped their league opener against La Salle. They will look to get the win streak going again when they host Hood River Valley (3-7, 0-1) on Jan. 6.
North Clackamas Christian (6-3, 0-1) had a successful nonleague campaign before falling to Southwest Christian in its first Valley 10 game. The Saints will be squarely in the chase for one of the league's four spots in the Class 1A playoffs.