Clackamas County features some of the top girls basketball teams in Oregon, and that sentiment was reinforced recently by the state's coaches.

The latest OSAA Today coaches' polls were released Jan. 2, with six teams from around the county seeing their names in the top-10 lists. Here is a quick rundown of each of the ranked teams from the area, starting with the No. 1 team in the state's biggest classification.

Contact Sports Editor Andy Dieckhoff via email at ADieckhoff@PamplinMedia.com.