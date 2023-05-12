Clackamas' Lauren Han eager to capitalize

Clackamas' Lauren Han won the Class 6A title as a sophomore in 2022 and is chasing a repeat this season.

 PMG file photo: Miles Vance

A number of local athletes punched their tickets to the OSAA tennis state championships at the Mt. Hood Conference district meet on Wednesday, May 10, at Mt. Hood Community College.

Four doubles teams and four individuals were selected to compete at the state tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, May 18, at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.