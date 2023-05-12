A number of local athletes punched their tickets to the OSAA tennis state championships at the Mt. Hood Conference district meet on Wednesday, May 10, at Mt. Hood Community College.
Four doubles teams and four individuals were selected to compete at the state tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, May 18, at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
Clackamas junior Lauren Han was both the first overall seed and the top singles qualifier at the district meet, backing up a terrific individual regular season with a productive start to the postseason.
A season ago, Han played well beyond her years, taking home the girls singles state championship as a sophomore. Over four matches, Han lost just six games and zero sets as she cruised to the title, besting Westview’s Neena Feldman 6-1, 6-3.
Next week, Han will look to repeat as champion as a rematch with Feldman, now a senior, is well within the realm of possibilities.
Meanwhile, Nelson’s Shanah Denham finished just behind Han as the second singles qualifier from the Mt. Hood Conference.
Denham, a senior, advanced to the state quarterfinals as part of a doubles team alongside her older sister a season ago. This year, the Hawk will look to make the most of both her first and last appearance in the singles bracket.
Barlow senior Olivia Payne and David Douglas sophomore Valerie Nicado rounded out singles qualifiers from the Mt. Hood Conference.
On the doubles side, Clackamas’ Anh Khan and Katie Le were third-place finishers at the district meet. While Khan qualified with a different doubles pair last year, it will be Le’s first appearance at the state tournament. The pair of seniors will look to use their experience to their advantage as the only all-senior pair to qualify from the Mt. Hood Conference.
Central Catholic’s Ava DePalma and Coco Stanford, Sandy’s Adriana Barbee and Julie Twist and David Douglas’ Charlotte West and Katelyn Vo rounded out doubles qualifiers from the Mt. Hood district meet.
The boys side was dominated by Central Catholic and Barlow, while no athletes from Nelson, Clackamas, or Oregon City qualified for the state meet. David Douglas’ Jonathan Nguyen was the top singles qualifier, and the lone boy from a school outside of Central Catholic or Barlow to head to the state meet.
In the 5A boys, Milwaukie freshman Aiden Yeung won the NWOC tournament and will head to state, which begins May 19 at West Hills RC and finishes May 20 at Tualatin Hills.
La Salle Prep punched a couple tickets as well in Aidan McBride on the singles side and the duo of Eldon Nichols and Breslin Nichols to represent the doubles.
The Eagles did even better on the girls side, capturing four of the seven state spots up for grabs.
Kennedy Harris is the headliner, winning the NWOC singles title as a sophomore. Megan Snyder will join her on the singles side.
In doubles, Sophie Hauer and Gabbi Tassinari teamed up to earn a spot and Avery Richards and Isabella Hanna-Barofsky did the same.
Tiara Yeung took second in the NWOC tournament in singles to represent Milwaukie at state.