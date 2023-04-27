After Gladstone baseball’s 7-6 win over Molalla on Wednesday evening, head coach Casey Webster is not in a victorious mood.
“I’m tired of seeing this all the time,” Webster says to his team, conjuring the plainest facial expression possible.
Webster is nitpicking a win — finding criticism where others may not.
And so far this season, that attitude has been both necessary and successful, as the Gladiators are currently unbeaten atop the statewide 4A rankings.
Without a single loss to scrutinize, Webster needs to find points of instruction wherever he can, and Wednesday’s nail-biting victory over Molalla provided just that.
“We’ve gotten here playing a lot better than we did today,” Webster said. “We didn’t play very well today. We didn’t have a lot of energy.”
Against a Molalla squad that was just 5-6 and 0-6 in Tri-Valley Conference play entering Wednesday, Gladstone needed to battle, trailing 1-0 in the middle of the second before taking a 7-2 lead that would slowly evaporate as the Indians scored the final four runs of the ballgame.
While Isiah Conner took the mound in the seventh and ultimately turned Molalla away with a 1-2-3 inning, Wednesday was too close for comfort for the undefeated Gladiators.
“We’re kind of in a lull period, I don’t know what’s going on,” Webster said. “It’s frustrating, but hopefully we’ll get it back.”
For Gladstone, this “lull period” has yet to involve a single loss, but according to Webster, that reality could change at any moment.
“We’re undefeated, but that could disappear in a hurry,” Webster said. “Not playing very well today and getting a win is a bonus, I guess, but we didn’t do some things well at all.”
Despite not playing up to standard according to Webster, the Gladiators are still two games ahead of Madras in control of the Tri Valley Conference, and the only undefeated baseball team across the 4A, 5A, and 6A classifications combined.
Gladstone’s worst baseball this season has still been among the state’s best, thanks to a well-rounded roster that features ten seniors.
While Webster has been unimpressed of late, he knows his team is talented and capable.
“I don’t know if we saw ourselves 16-0, but we thought we had a pretty good squad coming into the year,” Webster said. “We thought our lineup was pretty good from top to bottom, and it turned out it’s been pretty effective so far.”
Still, Webster is solemn. His business is unfinished.
“We’re trying to maintain the focus and we’re trying to put another number on the building over there,” Webster said, gesturing toward the nearby words: “2018 State Champions”.
But still, it’s one step at a time for Gladstone, which must navigate seven more league games, including three against second-place Madras, en route to the postseason.
According to Webster, the current lull must be put in the past to do so.
“We’ve got the third round of league games coming up here shortly after Madras,” Webster said. “And we’re gonna play a lot better than we did today, so we’ll get the league title and we’ll go from there.
“We all know what we’re after after that.”