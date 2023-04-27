Payne Bowen

Gladstone's Payne Bowen has been a key member of the Gladiators' unbeaten pitching staff. 

 PMG photo: Jackson Naugle

After Gladstone baseball’s 7-6 win over Molalla on Wednesday evening, head coach Casey Webster is not in a victorious mood.

“I’m tired of seeing this all the time,” Webster says to his team, conjuring the plainest facial expression possible.

Tags

Recommended for you