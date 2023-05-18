For Nelson senior Emelia Puerta, the 2023 track and field season wasn’t always smooth sailing.
The current Mt. Hood Conference leader in the girls 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dash says her season did not begin as magical as it has recently become.
“I started really slow this year and I was really impatient with myself,” Puerta said. “But the last couple weeks my times were finally starting to get back up, and I’m just peaking at the right moment because I’ve been working for so long.”
Puerta’s peak skyrocketed at the Mt. Hood Conference district meet on Wednesday evening, as the senior pulled off an astonishing sweep of the three individual sprint finals at Sam Barlow High School.
Puerta’s first two victories, the 100-meter and 400-meter dash, came just 20 minutes apart.
“Last year I did the same one-to-four combo, and it was even shorter,” Puerta said. “It’s just really hard, but it’s okay.”
As Puerta led the conference in each of her three events entering Wednesday, she says her goal at the district meet was simple.
After capping off her night with a 25.84-second 200, Puerta could consider that goal accomplished. Three races, and three district titles for the Nelson senior.
“There’s just a lot of patience,” Puerta said. “We started the season kind of slow, but we’re definitely peaking at the right time, so we’re finally seeing some fast times in the big meets.”
Puerta ran the 100 in 12.74 seconds with a 2.5 m/s headwind before besting teammate Molly Harrison in the 400 with a time of 59.99 seconds. While none of Puerta’s times on Wednesday marked a season best, they each marked a conference title and a confidence boost with the state meet drawing closer, according to the senior.
Surprisingly, Nelson’s current three-pronged weapon says she wasn’t always so versatile. When Puerta first began running track in the sixth grade, her three prongs were only one.
“I first was only running the 400 and now I do all the sprint events,” Puerta said. “I’m doing really well in all of them, so I’m very proud of myself for that.”
So, after beginning to compete in two of her signature events far after many of her competitors, Puerta has still been able to dominate across the board.
While the stalwart senior sprinter helped her Hawks to the girls team title on Wednesday, she competed in just her eleventh 100-meter dash ever.
“I started the 100 last year, as a junior,” Puerta said. “We’re a new school, so my coaches wanted to see me run the shorter events, and I ran the 100 and was really good. I was like, ‘oh, that’s surprising, I didn’t expect that at all.’”
Puerta and the Nelson girls finished comfortably in first place with 189 team points on Wednesday.
David Douglas came second with 110 points, while Central Catholic rounded out the girls podium with 104.
Puerta also contributed as part of a 4x100 relay team that finished first on Wednesday with a time of 48.94 seconds. Alongside sophomore Grace Bach, sophomore Sophia Gradwahl, and freshman Molly Harrison, Puerta earned her fourth district title of the day.
Nelson also got a big boost from freshman Simone Sideris, who finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, and the long jump, while being part of a 4x400 relay team that also took home first place.
While the Hawks waltzed to the girls championship, Clackamas ultimately finished sixth.
On the boys side, the Cavaliers finished fourth as senior Peyton Peters took home the district title in both the 200 and the 400. Junior Devin Brooks also took home first place in the shot put for Clackamas with a personal-best toss of 50-8 ¾ inches, while the Nelson boys finished fifth.
Barlow took home the boys district team title with 153.5 points on their home track.