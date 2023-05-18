Mt. Hood Districts Medal Ceremony

(From left to right) Central Catholic's Michaela Kriesien, Gresham's Sydney Allen, Nelson's Emelia Puerta, Molly Harrison, and Grace Batch, David Douglas' Nehema Kilassa, and Barlow's Gracie Heath pose with their awards following the 400-meter final at the 6A Mt. Hood Conference district track meet at Sam Barlow High School on May 17. 

 PMG Photo: Jackson Naugle

For Nelson senior Emelia Puerta, the 2023 track and field season wasn’t always smooth sailing.

The current Mt. Hood Conference leader in the girls 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dash says her season did not begin as magical as it has recently become.

