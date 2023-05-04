Ethan Carrillo Putnam baseball 050323

Putnam's Ethan Carrillo (right) recorded two hits and three RBI against Hillsboro on May 3 as part of the Kingsmen's 11-game win streak.

 PMG Photo: Jackson Naugle

Ten games into the spring baseball season, Putnam was just 2-7-1 with a number of lopsided losses to its name.

As they entered conference play, the Kingsmen were losers of six straight, struggling to find any semblance of positive momentum as they prepared to take on the bulk of their schedule.