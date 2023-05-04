Ten games into the spring baseball season, Putnam was just 2-7-1 with a number of lopsided losses to its name.
As they entered conference play, the Kingsmen were losers of six straight, struggling to find any semblance of positive momentum as they prepared to take on the bulk of their schedule.
Since then, however, head coach Chad McGowan’s group has been practically flawless, rattling off 11 straight wins to take control of first place in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
“Our guys are just grinding,” McGowan said. “They’re understanding the approach of what we’re trying to do, really grinding out at-bats, even if we fall behind in the counts, we’re just grinding, grinding, grinding.”
On Wednesday, May 3, the Kingsmen triumphed over Hillsboro in convincing fashion, winning 10-3 behind a standout pitching performance by junior right-hander Jackson Fera.
“I feel like it’s been going good,” Fera said. “Just keep on grinding, keep on catching barrels and throwing strikes, and I think the team’s been playing well, and that’s all that really matters. I’m just happy to be playing some fun games.”
While Fera stockpiled eight strikeouts against the Spartans while not allowing a run in 5.1 innings on the mound, both he and McGowan agree that the Putnam pitching staff has been talented and effective as a whole in 2023.
“We just have some guys who are looking to carve and looking to throw, and we just have a bunch of great arms,” Fera said. “I feel like every time we go to the bullpen, we’re gonna be chilling. We’ve got a bunch of guys, we can go deep in games, and we don’t really have a weak link, so that’s a big help.”
Against Hillsboro, Chase Brown got the call to finish the deal for the Kingsmen, entering the game in the top of the sixth to ultimately shut the door on the Spartans’ late rally.
“Our staff’s been good,” McGowan said. “Terrance Cheyne is our number one guy that got the win yesterday. So, on the hill the pitchers have been pretty dialed in.”
Still, that pitching prowess didn’t come without its growing pains. During an early-season trip to Arizona for the Coach Bob Invitational, the Kingsmen, facing a number of injuries, suffered a 20-0 loss to Colorado’s Heritage High School before heading back to Oregon.
While Putnam has since become healthy, McGowan also credits a steady day-by-day philosophy for the Kingsmen’s complete 180.
“It’s all about that day. It’s all about going 1-0,” McGowan said. “That’s what we embrace, that’s all we say at the beginning of the game, that’s all we say at the end of the game: good job going 1-0 today. That’s the focus.”
Still, Putnam has yet to go 1-0 against second-place Wilsonville this season.
With their only two pivotal games against the Wildcats looming at the end of the regular season schedule, the Kingsmen remain subscribed to the same philosophy.
“Just keep going, keep winning, keep taking every day by hand,” Fera said. “I think the bats are coming along, and if we just keep pitching well and making plays in the field then we’ll be alright.”
“The key for us going forward is trying to go 1-0 every day,” McGowan added. “And they’ve embraced that.”