Updated: La Salle junior William Koch wins Class 5A boys state golf title

La Salle senior William Koch makes a chip shot on his way to winning the Class 5A state championship at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. 

 PMG PHOTO: PHIL HAWKINS

A number of local athletes qualified for the 2023 golf state championships at both the district and regional qualifiers this week.

At the 5A Special District 1 at-large regional tournament at Stone Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, May 9, the La Salle boys booked their trip to the 5A state tournament, firing a first-round 306 as a team to secure a spot in the field of eight.