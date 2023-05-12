A number of local athletes qualified for the 2023 golf state championships at both the district and regional qualifiers this week.
At the 5A Special District 1 at-large regional tournament at Stone Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, May 9, the La Salle boys booked their trip to the 5A state tournament, firing a first-round 306 as a team to secure a spot in the field of eight.
The Falcons are led by senior Will Koch, who took home the 5A state championship as an individual a season ago and posted a 71 at regionals. While La Salle finished third as a team in 2022, they appear set for another run this season, with three players who shot in the 70s at regionals, including sophomore Jonas Caddell and junior Dawson Stroud.
The Falcons returned the entire five-man lineup from the third-place team a season ago, while the top two finishers, Corvallis and Crater, were each forced to replace multiple of their top players. Juniors Roman Jensen and Lucas Hungerford round out the state-qualifying lineup for the Falcons.
The La Salle girls also qualified as a team through the at-large regional, posting a second-day 337 as senior Mariah Moore and junior Sydney Anderson each fired 77s.
Josephine Robinson, Haley Hawkins and Catie Tassinari round out the lineup for the Falcons, who send both their boys and girls teams to the state championship for the second consecutive year.
Putnam’s Eleanor Wright qualified as an individual, going 114-87 at the same regional to represent the Kingsmen at state.
At the 6A Mt. Hood Conference district tournament at Stone Creek on May 2, the Nelson girls qualified as a team for the second straight year as senior Emily Lackershire posted an eye-popping 71. Lackershire finished 10th as an individual at state a season ago.
Alyssa Gibbons, Anika Long, Leilani Hanna and Allie Lakershire round out the lineup for the Falcons, who will look to improve upon last year’s 12th place finish.
Clackamas senior Alexa Wilkins also qualified for the state tournament at the Mt. Hood Conference districts, posting a 92 to secure seventh place in the conference as an individual.
On the boys side, Clackamas freshman phenom David Lim qualified for state individually after firing a 78 at districts.
At the 4A level, Gladstone’s Haley McDonald qualified for the state tournament at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 district tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. After posting scores of 90 and 98, McDonald, a sophomore, will make her first appearance at the state tournament on May 15 and 16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
The 5A and 6A girls state tournaments will take place the same days at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks. Meanwhile, the 5A and 6A boys will also play on May 15 and 16 at Emerald Valley Golf and Resort in Creswell.