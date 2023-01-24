La Salle Prep girls basketball

La Salle Prep senior Ella Wedin (3) is the team's leading scorer and has helped the Falcons into a three-way tie atop the Northwest Oregon Conference.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

After a rocky start to the season, La Salle Prep's girls basketball team is starting to find its stride.

The Falcons (12-4, 5-1 5A Northwest Oregon Conference), ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday 5A coaches poll, have won 11 of their last 12 games. They notched their most important win of the season Friday, handling No. 10 Wilsonville 34-20 at home to pull into a three-way tie for first place with the Wildcats (7-10, 5-1) and No. 5 Putnam (11-3, 5-1).

This story originally appeared on the OSAA Today website at OSAA.org.