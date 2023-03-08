The last time the La Salle girls basketball team was in the state semifinals, its championship hopes were abruptly dashed by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the Falcons have an opportunity to finish what they started.
Seventh-ranked La Salle (21-5) qualified for its eighth semifinal game since 2011 after holding off a comeback attempt from 2-seed Silverton (20-6) for a 38-36 win in the final game of the 2023 OSAA 5A quarterfinal round Tuesday night in Corvallis.
As fate would have it, it was senior Emma Buchanan – a freshman on the 2020 team that had its season cut short – who delivered the game-winning bucket against the Foxes. With eight seconds remaining in a game knotted at 36-36, Buchanan connected on her only field goal of the night to give the Falcons the two-point victory at Oregon State University’s Gill Coliseum.
The bucket was the final salvo against a Silverton team that had rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter following a layup from La Salle’s Ella Wedin that put the Falcons up 31-21 with 7:53 left in the contest. It was the only double-digit lead for either team in the game, which had been kept close through the first two and a half quarters before the Falcons went on a 10-2 run at the end of the third quarter to go up 29-21 entering the fourth.
After Wedin’s basket, the Foxes gradually chipped away at their deficit, tying the game at 34-34 on a 3-pointer from Allie Mansur with 2:26 left. Wedin and teammate Ava Bergeson added a pair of free throws over the next several possessions to regain the lead, but Silverton’s Grace Hayashida tied the game once again with 35 seconds left, setting up the game-winning play by Buchanan, who finished with six points.
The Falcons were led by Clara Hudson, who connected on 3-of-5 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 12 points, adding seven rebounds, two steals and a block in the win. Wedin was the only other La Salle player in double figures with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting.
Silverton forward Justina Semerikov scored a team-high 12 points, on 4-of-9 attempts from behind the 3-point arc.
La Salle advances to play 6-seed Crescent Valley (21-6), which beat 3-seed South Albany (22-5) 44-38 earlier in the evening. The Falcons have made the state finals five times since 2014, winning in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The game will be played on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.