La Salle Prep girls basketball

La Salle Prep senior Ella Wedin (3) is the team's leading scorer and has helped guide the Falcons to No. 7 to the 5A state semifinals.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

The last time the La Salle girls basketball team was in the state semifinals, its championship hopes were abruptly dashed by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the Falcons have an opportunity to finish what they started.

Seventh-ranked La Salle (21-5) qualified for its eighth semifinal game since 2011 after holding off a comeback attempt from 2-seed Silverton (20-6) for a 38-36 win in the final game of the 2023 OSAA 5A quarterfinal round Tuesday night in Corvallis.