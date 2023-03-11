The La Salle Prep girls basketball team needs to clear more room in the trophy case after taking third place at the 5A state championships.

Spurred on by 19 points from senior Ella Wedin, the seventh-seeded Falcons outlasted No. 5 Crater for a 55-50 victory in the third-place game at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament on Friday, March 10, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Phil Hawkins contributed to this story.

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you