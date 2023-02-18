Milwaukie High School has received national recognition thanks to its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without intellectual disabilities.
The school recently received National Banner recognition from Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools based on standards of excellence relating to inclusion, advocacy and respect, according to a press release.
"As a school community that always emphasizes opportunity and inclusion for all students, I am so proud that MHS is being recognized as a National Banner Special Olympics Unified Champion School," Milwaukie High School principal Kim Kellogg said in the release.
"During unified events, it warms my heart to see the genuine excitement on the faces of not only our student athletes, but also their classmates and family members cheering them on in the stands."
Special Olympics defines Unified Champion Schools as those having an inclusive atmosphere that fosters collaboration, engagement, and respect for everyone within the school community.
Milwaukie High School received the honor during an awards presentation at halftime of the Unified Basketball game against Rex Putnam High School on Thursday, Feb. 16.
"It's great to know that together we are allowing many more student athletes to shine on the court or on the field," Kellogg wrote in the release, referencing the collaboration between the two North Clackamas School District schools.
Britt Oase, CEO of Special Olympics Oregon, further praised Unified Champion Schools such as Milwaukie High and noted the importance of the program.
"Authentic friendships that develop between students with and without intellectual disabilities through sport are friendships that last a lifetime. This generation of students is leading by making kindness cool, and it gives me great hope for what the future holds," Oase wrote in the statement.
According to Special Olympics Oregon, more than 125 schools statewide participate in UCS programs. The organization has a goal to create 10,000 Unified Champion Schools by 2024.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."