Milwaukie High School has received national recognition thanks to its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

The school recently received National Banner recognition from Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools based on standards of excellence relating to inclusion, advocacy and respect, according to a press release.

Milwaukie High School, Unified Champion School

Milwaukie High School recently received National Banner recognition as part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program.

 

