The Mt. Hood Conference Championships were held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Clackamas High School, with the hosts crowning four district champions on the way to a third-place finish in team scoring.

Sandy won the MHC district title running away, outscoring David Douglas 458-292 to earn the league tournament title. Clackamas finished with 261 points, comfortably ahead of fourth-place Barlow (196). Gresham (150), Reynolds (119.5) and Nelson (115) rounded out the leaderboard.

 

