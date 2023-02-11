The Mt. Hood Conference Championships were held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Clackamas High School, with the hosts crowning four district champions on the way to a third-place finish in team scoring.
Sandy won the MHC district title running away, outscoring David Douglas 458-292 to earn the league tournament title. Clackamas finished with 261 points, comfortably ahead of fourth-place Barlow (196). Gresham (150), Reynolds (119.5) and Nelson (115) rounded out the leaderboard.
As for the larger picture, 42 automatic bids — three apiece in each of the 14 weight classes — to the OSAA Class 6A Wrestling State Championships were on the line on Saturday in Clackamas.
The top three placers in each bracket have already punched their ticket to Veterans Memorial Coliseum later this month. Meanwhile, fourth-place finishers still have a path to the state tournament via a selection process depending on how they compare with their fourth-place counterparts from the other six districts.
Below are the automatic qualifiers and fourth-place finishers for each school participating at the Mt. Hood Conference Championships. For full tournament results, check TrackWrestling.com.
