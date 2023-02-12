Despite being in just its second year of existence, the swimming program at Adrienne C. Nelson High School is already a powerhouse in the Mt. Hood Conference.
The Hawks backed up that notion on Saturday, Feb. 11, winning 13 individual district titles and picking up the boys team title at the MHC Championships, which were held over two days at David Douglas Aquatic Center in Portland.
Here is a closer look at the Mt. Hood's top local standouts.
Boys' meet
Nelson won the boys' team scoring with 457 points, racing past their hosts from David Douglas, who finished with 407. Rounding out the boys' standings were Barlow (328 points), Clackamas (194), Central Catholic (182), Reynolds (136), Sandy (100) and Gresham (48).
The Hawks were led by a trio of double district champions in the boys' meet, as senior Quinlan Gould, junior Mason Hopper and freshman Drew Eubanks all brought home gold in two events.
Gould, who recently signed with Arizona State University, took first place in the boys 50 freestyle (21.63 seconds) and 100 backstroke (49.62) events. Gould is the defending state champion in the 100 backstroke.
The Hawks' other returning state champion, Hopper, is not competing in the event where he won gold last year. Instead of the 100 butterfly, Hopper competed in freestyle races at the MHC Championships on Saturday, winning both the 100 (45.87) and 200 (1:41.85) distances.
Nelson freshman Drew Eubanks also pulled a double by winning the 200 IM (1:57.89) and 100 breaststroke (57.60) races, further cementing himself as one of the state's top talents.
Rounding out the district title haul for the Nelson boys was junior Evan Escobar, who placed first in the 100 butterfly (53.61) and was on all three of the Hawks' gold-medal relays.
Escobar joined up with Gould, Hopper and Eubanks in the 200 medley relay (1:33.95), with Hopper, Eubanks and Tyson Elliott in the 200 freestyle relay, and he was also part of the Hawks' winning 400 freestyle relay (3:18.76) along with Gould, Elliott and Adrian Dulong.
Meanwhile, Elliott also put up a qualifying time while taking second behind Eubanks in the 200 IM (1:58.83).
Clackamas also crowned one district champion. Cyrus Ngan, a junior, won the 500 freestyle (4:56.00) in a close race with Dulong. Ngan also took second place behind Gould in the 50 freestyle (22.22). Senior Mason Liu took second in the 100 butterfly (54.86) and third in the 100 backstroke (56.03).
Girls meet
The Nelson girls also had one double district champion, and nearly crowned a second.
Amelia Eubanks, a junior, won both the girls 100 butterfly (58.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.24) comfortably, winning the first race by nearly two full seconds and the other by more than four. Eubanks is on her way back to the state finals, where she was a top-six placer in both events last year.
Joining her at state will be senior Hannah Sharp, who recently signed with Cal State University East Bay. Sharp won the 100 backstroke (58.92) and placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.98). Sharp placed ninth and 11th, respectively, in the same events at the 2022 state championships.
The Clackamas girls did not have a district champion, but sophomore Riley Meyer placed second behind Nelson's Sharp in the 100 backstroke (1:04.78) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.55). The other top Clackamas finisher was freshman Candace Ngan, who placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.61) and 500 freestyle (5:430.39) races.
The Cavalier girls outscored Nelson 305-220 for fourth place at districts, well behind league champion David Douglas (410 points). Meanwhile, Barlow edged out Central Catholic 351-344 in the battle for silver.
