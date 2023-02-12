Despite being in just its second year of existence, the swimming program at Adrienne C. Nelson High School is already a powerhouse in the Mt. Hood Conference.

The Hawks backed up that notion on Saturday, Feb. 11, winning 13 individual district titles and picking up the boys team title at the MHC Championships, which were held over two days at David Douglas Aquatic Center in Portland.

 

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you