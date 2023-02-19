It didn’t take very long for Adrienne C. Nelson High School to put itself on the map in the world of Oregon High School swimming.
Even last year, the Hawks put on an impressive debut. They had two state champions on the boys’ side and placed fifth in the team scoring.
Still, last year pales in comparison to what the Nelson program did on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The Nelson boys were neck-and-neck with perennial powerhouse Jesuit up until the very last event of the night, giving the state’s top program a serious run for its money. As it happened, the Crusaders prevailed 114-108 in the team scoring, but the Hawks were separated from third-place Sunset by 23 points, putting them much closer to a gold medal than a bronze one.
Nelson’s big day on the boys’ side was actually a big weekend, as Friday night’s preliminary heats saw the Hawks’ 200-yard medley relay set a new OSAA state meet record of 1:33.38. The team was a beat slower on Saturday, finishing in 1:33.55 to beat Jesuit in the opening race of the evening.
"We were planning it for a while, and that's exactly what we wanted to do," Hopper told OSAA Today of breaking the high school state record. "'m glad we could execute it."
The record-setting relay team consisted of senior Quinlan Gould, juniors Mason Hopper and Evan Escobar, and freshman Drew Eubanks. Gould, Hopper and Eubanks teamed up with junior Tyson Elliott to win another gold medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the trio each took individual golds, too.
Gould won the 100 backstroke event, Hopper took the 200 freestyle, and freshman Drew Eubanks capped off his stunning debut by placing first in the 100 breaststroke. Gould and Hopper also added silver medals in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, respectively.
"A great way to end my high school career," said Gould, who will swim for Arizona State University starting in the fall. In the last of his four races on Saturday, it came down to preparation and perseverance.
"I visualized really well," the senior said. "I was pumped up for the final race. It was really tough. I had three races before that, but it came together."
As for Eubanks, the freshman is having the time of life now that he has burst onto the high school scene.
"This weekend has been indescribable," Eubanks said. "So many memories, so many good times. I’m going to remember this for a long time."
Rounding out the scoring for the Nelson boys were a fourth-place 400 freestyle relay, which consisted of Elliott, Escobar, Eubanks and junior Adrian Dulong, as well as Dulong’s sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. In addition to competing on all three relays, Escobar also placed ninth in the 100 butterfly.
The Nelson boys weren’t the only ones making history for the school. The girls team was led by junior Amelia Eubanks and senior Hannah Sharp, who qualified for the finals in individual events for the second year in a row.
Perhaps even more notably, they were also joined by senior Lillie Sorensen and freshman Tanna Johnson in the first relay team in school history to reach the state finals.
"Especially being a two-year school, having our relay make it was amazing," Amelia Eubanks said.
On top of the 400 freestyle relay, which placed ninth on Saturday, the junior also placed fourth in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke races. It was the culmination of a special season that included swimming with her younger brother for the first time as high school teammates.
"I’ve swam with him since I was super young," Amelia Eubanks said of her brother, freshman Drew. "It’s just amazing. I love watching him grow."
Elsewhere on the Nelson girls team, Sharp also competed in two individual events on Saturday, placing fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 freestyle. Those finishes helped Nelson to 10th place in the girls team scoring. With her high school career in the books, Sharp will soon be off to Cal State University East Bay to swim for the college’s competitive team.
While Nelson will lose two college-bound swimmers to graduation in Gould and Sharp, the Hawks are bringing an immense amount of talent back for next season and should continue to be a factor on the statewide level for years to come.