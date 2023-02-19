It didn’t take very long for Adrienne C. Nelson High School to put itself on the map in the world of Oregon High School swimming.

Even last year, the Hawks put on an impressive debut. They had two state champions on the boys’ side and placed fifth in the team scoring.

 

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you