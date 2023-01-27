Mason Hopper, Nelson High School swimming

Mt. Hood Conference District Swimming — February 12, 2022 — Mason Hopper of Adrienne Nelson competes in the men's 100 yard butterfly.

 PMG File Photo: John Lariviere

One year after its impressive debut season, Nelson is looking to shift the balance of power in 6A boys swimming.

The Hawks, who finished fifth at state last year, believe they have the pieces to make a run at a state championship. In a sport dominated by teams from the west side of the Portland area, Nelson could become the first east-side champion since Grant in 2010.

 This story originally appeared at OSAA.org.

