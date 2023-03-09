Gladstone boys basketball

Gladstone senior Ben Hoffman (15) led the Gladiators with 14 points in the team's 63-37 loss to Junction City in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Forest Grove.

 PMG File Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

The Gladstone boys basketball team was knocked out of contention for the 4A state championship after No. 2 Junction City rode a third-quarter flurry to a 63-37 quarterfinal win.

Gladstone, the No. 10 seed in the in the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament, kept the game close through the first two quarters of the team’s quarterfinal matchup on Thursday night, March 9, at Forest Grove High School. The Gladiators trailed Junction City by only two points at halftime; however, the Tigers outscored Gladstone 31-7 in the third quarter on the way to the 26-point victory.

 

South Bureau Sports Editor

