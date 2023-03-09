Gladstone senior Ben Hoffman (15) led the Gladiators with 14 points in the team's 63-37 loss to Junction City in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Forest Grove.
The Gladstone boys basketball team was knocked out of contention for the 4A state championship after No. 2 Junction City rode a third-quarter flurry to a 63-37 quarterfinal win.
Gladstone, the No. 10 seed in the in the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament, kept the game close through the first two quarters of the team’s quarterfinal matchup on Thursday night, March 9, at Forest Grove High School. The Gladiators trailed Junction City by only two points at halftime; however, the Tigers outscored Gladstone 31-7 in the third quarter on the way to the 26-point victory.
Junction City’s Kaleb Burnett scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in that third quarter, adding 12 rebounds to his star performance. Meanwhile, Gladstone senior Ben Hoffman led the Gladiators in scoring with 14 points.
Hoffman was the only player in double figures for Gladstone, which shot just 25% on 3-pointers and under 40% from the field. Junction City also won the rebounding battle in resounding fashion, grabbing 33 rebounds to 14 for Gladstone.
Though the Gladiators never led in Thursday’s nightcap at the Joe Moran Gym, Gladstone went on an 8-0 run that spanned across the first two quarters. First, senior Jaydin Cummins knocked down a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer, and then — after senior Cohen Daves made a layup early in the second — Hoffman hit his second 3-pointer of the night.
Throughout the second quarter, the Gladiators kept fighting back, trading points back and forth with the Tigers and pulling within one point on four separate occasions. Unfortunately for Gladstone, Junction City had a response each time.
Then, in the second half, the Tigers made their definitive statement.
Junction City had two other scorers in double figures, with Gunner Rothenberger notching 12 and Court Knabe adding 10 of his own. As for the Gladiators, Daves was next-best behind Hoffman with six points.
While Gladstone is knocked out of the championship bracket, the Gladiators are still in the running to earn the fourth-place trophy by way of the consolation rounds.
Gladstone will take on No. 11 Marist Catholic tomorrow, Friday, March 10, after the Spartans fell to No. 3 Cascade 74-35 in their quarterfinal game. The winner will advance to the fourth-place game, while the loser will be eliminated from trophy contention.
Earlier in the season on Dec. 10, Marist Catholic defeated Gladstone 52-43 in Eugene. Though Marist came to Gladstone for a holiday tournament later in the month, the two teams did not face each other a second time.
Now, the Gladiators and Spartans will get their rematch — on a much bigger scale.
Gladstone and Marist Catholic will tip off at 10:45 a.m. tomorrow morning in Viking Gym at Forest Grove High School. For more information, visit OSAA.org.
