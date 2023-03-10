After earning the No. 10 seed in the 4A boys basketball state tournament, Gladstone was not supposed to make it to the final site at Forest Grove High School.
Though the Gladiators were unable to pick up a win in the final rounds of the tournament, they still made it further than they were expected this season thanks to a strong senior class.
Gladstone was eliminated from the 4A field on Friday, March 10, after a 57-49 defeat at the hands of No. 11 Marist Catholic in the consolation round of the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Boys Basketball State Championships. Senior guard Carver Mellema finished his Gladiator career with a 24-point performance against the Spartans, and Cohen Daves supplemented that scoring with nine points of his own against Marist.
The Spartans were led by their own dynamic duo of Cooper Mullens (23 points) and Kaden Erlenbush (13) as Marist Catholic made an eye-popping 64.5% of its field goals on Friday. That scoring efficiency helped mitigate the Spartans’ 20 turnovers.
Marist jumped out to an early 11-2 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead, building its advantage up to a 31-20 halftime score. Despite trailing by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Gladiators had one last push left in them.
Gladstone went on a 12-3 run and brought the deficit down to four points when Mellema hit a 3-pointer — his third of the quarter — to make it 50-46 in favor of the Spartans. Unfortunately for the Gladiators, they would miss the next five shots from the field. That allowed Marist to close out the game at the free throw line to wrap up the victory.
Earlier in the tournament, Gladstone pulled off an upset of No. 7 North Marion in the first round of the playoffs. For their efforts, the Gladiators earned the unenviable task of facing No. 2 Junction City in the quarterfinals. Despite hanging tough with the Tigers through two quarters, Junction City eventually ran away with the game in the second half on Thursday, March 9.
The Gladiators, a team consisting of eight seniors, finishes the season 15-10 overall after taking second place in the Tri-Valley Conference with a 7-3 mark in league games. In addition to Mellema and Daves, the other seniors on the Gladstone team include Jayden Cummins, Ben Hoffman, Brayde Owen, Hayden Smith, Brandon Linfoot and Brycen Bryan.
Though Friday’s defeat marks the end of the road for Gladstone, the season was an unmitigated success for a team that was ousted in the first round of the playoffs last year.
