Four quarters of basketball are all that separate the Gladstone Gladiators from the first girls basketball state championship in school history.

Gladstone, the No. 2 seed in the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championships, defeated No. 3 Astoria 52-42 in the semifinals on Friday, March 10, at Forest Grove High School. Led by senior Hanne Hopkins, who was named player of the game for the Gladiators, Gladstone used a first-half surge and a second-half slowdown to defeat the Lady Fish.

 

South Bureau Sports Editor

