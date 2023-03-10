Four quarters of basketball are all that separate the Gladstone Gladiators from the first girls basketball state championship in school history.
Gladstone, the No. 2 seed in the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championships, defeated No. 3 Astoria 52-42 in the semifinals on Friday, March 10, at Forest Grove High School. Led by senior Hanne Hopkins, who was named player of the game for the Gladiators, Gladstone used a first-half surge and a second-half slowdown to defeat the Lady Fish.
With the win, the Gladiators advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2007 and just the second time in school history.
“This means everything,” Hopkins said of reaching the final game with this group around her. The senior guard, who finished with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals, noted that this same crop of players took second place when they were seventh graders, had their state tournament canceled in eighth grade, and then lost their first-round playoff game last season as juniors.
“We’ve gotten so close … and it’s just been a bunch of coming up short,” Hopkins said. “It’s all worth it if that’s what gets us here, though. That’s what I think.”
One of the other seniors on the team, Emersyn Stepp, added that with the team so close to reaching its ultimate goal, there is no reason to hold anything back.
“It’s our senior year, our last year,” said Stepp, who nearly had a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. The senior also made a few plays that don’t show up in the box score, like winning a jump-ball after battling on the floor or taking a late charge to force an Astoria turnover.
“I’m trying to use up the rest of the energy I’ve got and give it all to my team because I really think that we can (win the state championship),” Stepp continued.
The senior further added that the secret recipe behind this team — aside from maybe the halftime Rice Krispies treats — is the chemistry they have built over years and years of playing together.
“We’re really connected together and talk well,” Stepp explained. “We don’t get mad at each other as much as we have in the past. We pick it up and figure out how to deal with it.”
In addition to the performances from Hopkins and Stepp, fellow seniors Rhyli Grim (9 points, 7 rebounds), Sam Jedrykowski (3 points, 4 steals) also played big roles against Astoria.
Of course, the Gladiators are more than just their seniors. Sophomore starter Ryme Jaekel (6 points, 5 rebounds) and reserve Hailey Monte (9 points) also made massive impacts in Friday night’s win, too.
“Ryme’s had kind of a tough season, but she’s really showing up when it matters,” Hopkins said of her younger teammate.
Meanwhile, Monte broke the game open with back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter that helped Gladstone take a 33-23 lead into halftime. The sophomore sharpshooter hit another 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that gave the Glads their biggest lead of the day at 44-28.
For Monte, it was a major boost of confidence to be a big part of head coach Glenn Hopkins’ gameplan on such an important stage.
“Especially as a sophomore, that’s super big for me,” Monte said of the trust her coaches put in her.
Astoria responded to Monte’s final 3-pointer with a 12-2 run of their own, including eight straight points from Maitlin Young, who finished with 22 on the night. That late flurry pulled the score to 46-40 with just 1:39 to play — the closest the game had been since the score was 25-21 in the second quarter.
In the final minute, however, Grim and Hopkins combined to knock down six straight free throws. Their composure in such a big moment slammed the door shut on the Astoria comeback attempt.
When the final horn sounded, the team embraced and jumped for joy at half-court before the father-daughter duo of Glenn and Hanne Hopkins shared a long hug.
Still, for all the celebration Friday evening, Gladstone still has massive business to take care of at the state tournament. Namely, the Gladiators must find a way to topple top-ranked Baker, which won its semifinal 45-27 over Marshfield earlier in the day.
“I am very excited (to face Baker again),” Stepp said. “If we bring it out like we have these past few games, we definitely have a shot.”
Earlier in the year on Dec. 14, Baker defeated Gladstone 39-37 in a neutral-site game held at Stanfield Secondary School. Since then, both teams have grown stronger and stronger.
“We learned they’re really good,” Glenn Hopkins said of his team’s first tangle with Baker. “They’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason.”
Now, nearly three months after their first meeting, the Bulldogs and Gladiators are set to face each other once again on the biggest stage of them all: the 4A state championship game.
“We’re just going to leave it all out there. We’re going to leave 100% out there and see what happens,” Coach Hopkins added. “Hopefully we can come out and give them a battle.”
Tip-off for the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championship is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Joe Moran Court at Forest Grove High School.