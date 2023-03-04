The Junction City girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with the No. 2-ranked Gladstone Gladiators on Friday night, March 3, matching them basket for basket through the first nine minutes.
Then the Gladiators took charge at both ends of the court and won in a blowout.
Gladstone senior Hanne Hopkins scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as the Gladiators rolled to a 69-36 win over the Tigers in the opening round of the OSAA Class 4A playoffs at Gladstone High School.
Rhyli Grim finished with 17 points and fellow senior Emersyn Stepp chipped in nine off the Gladstone bench to help send the Gladiators (21-4) into Thursday’s quarterfinals to face defending state champion Philomath (17-7), a 46-39 winner over Marist Catholic on Friday.
“That was awesome,” said Grim, the Gladiators’ senior guard. “I think we were a little nervous at the start if I’m being honest. We weren’t making our shots. We were making a lot of little mistakes. But later on, we brought it.
“Some of us have played varsity since freshman year and then realizing that we could make it to the state tournament for the first time in our high school career was a very big thing. I think we took that to heart and it really had a strong impact on tonight’s game.”
There were five lead changes in the first quarter, the last one coming when Gladstone sophomore Hailey Monte drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Gladiators in front 13-11.
Junction City’s Kendra Evans knocked down a short jump shot that lifted the Tigers in a 15-15 tie with 6:38 to play in the second quarter, but that was where Friday’s highlights ended for the team from the Sky Em Conference.
Over the next six minutes, Gladstone cranked up its defense and went on a 20-2 run that ended with Grim hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Gladiators a 35-18 lead.
“We came out a little bit tight, a little bit nervous with eight seniors knowing it was the last game they’re ever going to play on this court,” Gladstone coach Glenn Hopkins said. “Once we got into the flow and got a couple of buckets to go down, they got a little more relaxed.”
The Gladiators piled on in the third quarter when they outscored the Tigers 24-8, extending the lead to 59-27 and putting the game out of reach.
“We came out and shot the ball well to start the game,” Junction City coach Marcus Campbell said. “Gladstone just wore us down. I mean, that’s the best team we’ve played all year long. They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason.
“We knew they were deep and they were relentless on defense and they proved that. I can’t speak for them, but after having a home playoff game last year and coming up a little bit short, I’m sure they had one mission in mind all year long and they weren’t going to let us or anybody get in their way.”
Actually, as part of Friday’s pregame preparation, one of Gladstone’s team captains pulled up some video from last year’s 54-46 playoff loss to Marist Catholic.
“We played the end of the game and watched Marist celebrating on our court last year,” Glenn Hopkins said. “So, yeah, that motivated them.”
Gladstone is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 and for the first time in six seasons under Hopkins.
“Making it to the quarterfinals means everything,” he said. “You coach to try to get to the state championship tournament. For me, just thinking about the journey that we took to get here, going back to summertime and going to team camp and just what a grind it was, trying to get better every day.
“When you get to the final eight, anything can happen and any team can win it all. And a big part of it is just trying to stay healthy. Luckily, we’ve avoided injuries, at least, any major ones. This is probably the healthiest a team can be going into it, so I feel pretty good.”
Gladstone defeated Philomath 56-50 in an early-season tournament at Marist Catholic on Dec. 9.
“We get a second shot at them,” Glenn Hopkins said. “I know they’ve improved. I would like to think that we’ve improved as well, so it’s going to be a battle.
“I think we need to play a little bit smarter than we did tonight. We had some silly turnovers early. We had some silly fouls. So, I think we need to clean that up leading into the game with Philomath.”
After facing the Gladiators on Friday night, Campbell likes Gladstone’s chances in the three-day tournament at Forest Grove High School.
“They’ve got as good a shot as anybody, as far as I can tell,” he said. “They’ve got everything — shooting, size, speed, and the way they defend where it’s kind of just organized chaos, you can’t really prepare for it. We couldn’t really replicate it in practice, so it’s just one of those things.
“We hung with them for a while, and then once it went south, they smelled blood in the water and they didn’t let up. It snowballed a little too much and got away from us, but we played a good fourth quarter and I’m glad that we can say we didn’t completely give in. We played right to the very end, whether good, bad or ugly.”
Evans, one of five Junction City seniors, finished with a team-high 12 points and was the only player to score in double figures for the Tigers (11-14).
“It was a good year,” Campbell said. “We told the girls before the game, ‘Three-quarters of the state is done playing, and we have a game tonight.’ So, we’re as proud as heck of that.”