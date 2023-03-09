Gladstone girls basketball

Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel led the Gladiators with a game-high 14 points in the team's 63-34 win over Philomath in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament on March 9, 2023, in Forest Grove.

 PMG File Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

The Gladstone Gladiators have never won a state title in girls basketball, but they are one step closer to hoisting the trophy after cruising through the quarterfinals.

Led by three scorers in double figures, No. 2 Gladstone crushed No. 10 Philomath 63-34 on Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinals of the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament in Forest Grove. Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel led all scorers with 14 points, while seniors Rhyli Grim and Hanne Hopkins chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.

 

