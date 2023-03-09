Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel led the Gladiators with a game-high 14 points in the team's 63-34 win over Philomath in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament on March 9, 2023, in Forest Grove.
The Gladstone Gladiators have never won a state title in girls basketball, but they are one step closer to hoisting the trophy after cruising through the quarterfinals.
Led by three scorers in double figures, No. 2 Gladstone crushed No. 10 Philomath 63-34 on Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinals of the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament in Forest Grove. Gladstone sophomore Ryme Jaekel led all scorers with 14 points, while seniors Rhyli Grim and Hanne Hopkins chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hopkins — the two-time reigning Tri-Valley Conference Player of the Year —helmed the Gladstone ship masterfully on both ends of the floor. The senior recorded team-high totals with seven assists and four steals against Philomath. Another TVC first-teamer, Sam Jedrykowski, had three assists and two steals to help facilitate the win.
All those key passes made it easy for the Gladiators to score, as evidenced by their hot-shooting mark of 55.6% from the field. That impressive clip was helped along by Grim (6-of-8) and fellow senior Macie Latcu (4-of-4, nine points). Meanwhile, the Gladiator defense held Philomath well under 30% from the floor, giving way to a score differential that grew and grew throughout the game.
After Latcu broke a 2-2 tie for Gladstone early in the first quarter, Philomath quickly fell behind. The Glads’ lead expanded to double digits by the end of the period, and while the Warriors knocked the deficit down to eight midway through the second quarter, it was back to 12 by halftime.
Rather than rest on their laurels, Gladstone’s players stepped on the gas and outscored Philomath 17-3 in the third quarter behind 13 combines points from Jaekel and Grim. From there, the teams mostly traded points until the final horn sounded, with Gladstone winning the final stanza 18-15.
Thanks to the outsize lead in the second half, the Gladiators were able to go to their bench more often. That resulted in a 14-2 differential in bench points for Gladstone, led by six apiece from senior Emersyn Stepp and sophomore Hailey Monte.
Philomath was led by 11 points from Hailie Couture and 10 from Abigail Brown, who had a team-high eight rebounds for the Warriors.
Gladstone will look to ride this momentum into Friday’s semifinal matchup against the winner between No. 3 Astoria and No. 11 Crook County in the last quarterfinal game. Regardless of who they face, the Gladiators will tip off at 3:15 p.m. tomorrow on Joe Moran Court at Forest Grove High School, following the semifinal matchup between No. 1 Baker and No. 4 Marshfield.
When the Gladiators take the floor on Friday, they will have a chance to reach the state title game for the first time since 2007 and just the second time in school history. If they can get to Saturday’s final, Gladstone will be playing for its first-ever state championship.
