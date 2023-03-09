The Putnam girls basketball team has a rule after every game: Win or lose, they have 24 hours to either celebrate or mourn the results.
Then it’s back to work.
After giving up a season-high 81 points in the team’s quarterfinal loss to Crater on Tuesday, the Kingsmen had even less time than that to mentally prepare for an elimination game against Mountain View Wednesday morning at Oregon State University’s Gill Coliseum.
But sure enough, Putnam came out ready to play, putting on a clinic on transition scoring with a 54-37 victory over the Cougars to advance to the placement round of the 5A state playoffs for the second year in a row.
“I think we recovered pretty quickly,” head coach Max d’Auvergne said. “They picked their spirits up at some point last night at team dinner, and I knew we were going to be alright.”
Led by 10 assists from guard Kayla Kasubuchi, the Kingsmen (21-4) took advantage of lax interior defense by Mountain View (18-8), scoring 42 of their points in the paint as they shot 26-of-47 (55.3 percent) from the field in the victory. Despite the massive advantage in scoring near the basket, the Kingsmen shot just one free throw when Rylee Lemen connected with an and-one in the final minute of play to finish with a team-high 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
“It was odd,” d’Auvergne said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that happen.”
The Kingsmen racked up 17 assists through outlet passes, fast breaks and interior cuts, leading to easy baskets from forwards Riley Greenleaf and Chloe Weaver, who finished with 14 points combined on 7-of-8 shooting. Guard Emma McDonald was 5-of-8 from inside the arc and connected on the team’s lone 3-pointer of the game to finish with 13 points.
“We’re usually pretty heavily a 3-point shooting team as well,” d”Auvergne said. “We usually shoot closer to 20 3s a game, and we only shot nine and made one.
“Definitely out of character game for us, but I’m really proud of them for being able to win differently than we normally do. I think the team has reached a level of maturity where they’re ready to give whatever game is necessary and make those adjustments as it goes.”
As Putnam’s lead climbed throughout the game, Mountain View attempted to claw its way back from beyond the arc, but junior Kasey Booster was the only Cougar hitting from long range, going 5-of-10 on 3s to finish with a game-high 25 points. The rest of her team went just 2-of-18 from deep, and Mountain View ended the game shooting 20.8 percent from the field overall.
With the victory, the Kingsmen advance to the consolation finals where they face 2-seed Silverton (21-6) in another 9 a.m. game in Corvallis Friday morning. After placing fifth in last year’s 5A tournament, d’Auvergne is looking forward for the opportunity to finish even better.
“Our goal for the season was to hopefully place higher than we did last year,” he said. “We wanted to set ourselves a realistic goal. We’d like to have our goal be win the championship, and obviously that’s in our ambitions, but those goals from the beginning of the season are still there for us, so we’re excited.”