Putnam girls basketball

Putnam senior Emma McDonald (23) led the Kingsmen with 16 points in the team's 81-60 loss to Crater in the Class 5A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

 PMG File Photo: Andy Dieckhoff

One of the best seasons in history for the Putnam girls basketball team is on a knife’s edge after the Kingsmen fell 81-60 to the Crater Comets in the opening round of the 2023 OSAA 5A state playoffs on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Putnam (20-4), which came into the contest riding a 13-game winning streak and a Northwest Oregon Conference title, ran into the fifth-seeded Crater buzzsaw (20-6) that topped all 5A teams in both points scored and points allowed at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

 