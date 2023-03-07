One of the best seasons in history for the Putnam girls basketball team is on a knife’s edge after the Kingsmen fell 81-60 to the Crater Comets in the opening round of the 2023 OSAA 5A state playoffs on Tuesday.
Fourth-seeded Putnam (20-4), which came into the contest riding a 13-game winning streak and a Northwest Oregon Conference title, ran into the fifth-seeded Crater buzzsaw (20-6) that topped all 5A teams in both points scored and points allowed at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
The Kingsmen traded blows with the Comets in the opening six minutes of play, but Crater went on an 11-0 run in the final 90 seconds of the first period to take a 23-9 lead and led by double digits for the remainder of the game.
Putnam boasted four players in double figures, led by senior guard Emma McDonald’s 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists. She was followed by teammates Rylee Lemen (13), Kayla Kasubuchi (11) and Riley Greenleaf (10). Senior forward Chloe Weaver was the only member of the Kingsmen starters who didn’t reach double figures, but led the team with seven steals.
The Comets were led by a Herculean performance from Sage Winslow, who led both teams in points (25), rebounds (12), assists (8) and matched Weaver’s seven steals. Addison Dippel and Abigail Winslow had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Crater, while Lydia Traore scored 11 points to go with five blocks.
Putnam now must prepare itself for an elimination game Wednesday morning when they face eighth seed Mountain View (18-7) at 9 a.m. Winners of the Intermountain Conference, Mountain View fell 45-26 to top-ranked Springfield (22-5) to open the 5A tournament hosted at Oregon State University.
The winner will advance to the consolation final on Thursday with an opportunity to play for fourth place. The Kingsmen placed fifth at last year’s tournament and is making its third quarterfinal appearance since 2017.