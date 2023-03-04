For all the great moments they’ve had at Rex Putnam High School, seniors Emma McDonald and Kayla Kasubuchi couldn’t stand the thought of ending their Kingsman careers there.

Thanks to a second-half comeback in their first-round game, they won’t have to.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you