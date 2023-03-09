The La Salle girls basketball team came into Thursday’s 5A state semifinal with unfinished business, but left in disappointment after succumbing to the Crescent Valley Raiders 45-33 in the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union state basketball tournament.

The seventh-seeded Falcons (21-6) were returning to the precipice of the state championship three years after their 2020 season was cancelled on the eve of their semifinal berth. With a second opportunity at the finals, in which the program had qualified five times in six years from 2015-2019, La Salle was denied by a No. 6 Crescent Valley team (22-6) that has its own championship aspirations after winning the state title a season ago.

 

Tags

Recommended for you