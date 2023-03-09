The La Salle girls basketball team came into Thursday’s 5A state semifinal with unfinished business, but left in disappointment after succumbing to the Crescent Valley Raiders 45-33 in the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union state basketball tournament.
The seventh-seeded Falcons (21-6) were returning to the precipice of the state championship three years after their 2020 season was cancelled on the eve of their semifinal berth. With a second opportunity at the finals, in which the program had qualified five times in six years from 2015-2019, La Salle was denied by a No. 6 Crescent Valley team (22-6) that has its own championship aspirations after winning the state title a season ago.
Despite the double-digit difference in the final score, the two teams kept the game incredibly close throughout the first three quarters of play. Tied at 29-29 heading into the final period, La Salle senior Emma Buchanan was the first on the board in the fourth, connecting on a layup to give the Falcons a two-point lead.
But the team went on an offensive drought over the next seven minutes, going 0-of-9 from the field with three turnovers as the Raiders went on a 16-0 run to seal the game.
The game ultimately came down to the free throw line where Crescent Valley was 15-of-16 from the charity stripe, while La Salle failed to register a single trip to the line.
Forward Ava Bergeson led the Falcons with a double-double, tallying 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Teammate Ella Wedin also scored in double figures, notching 11 points.
The Raiders were led by Gabby Bland, who was a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to finish with a team-high 14 points. Guard Nicole Huang added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders, who return to the finals to face No. 1 Springfield in the a rematch of last year's state championship game.
La Salle must now rally for the third-place game Friday against fifth-seed Crater (20-7). Tip off is set for 12:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.