For the first time in school history, the Rex Putnam High School girls basketball team has earned state trophies in consecutive seasons.
Following a 40-34 loss to No. 2 Silverton on Friday, March 10, the Putnam girls took sixth place at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A Girls Basketball State Championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Last season, the Kingsmen placed fifth at state.
“To (earn a trophy) two years in a row is really exciting,” Putnam head coach Max d’Auvergne said after Friday’s fourth-place game. “It’s a huge testament to how those girls work.”
The coach added that the Kingsmen were not necessarily expected to get this far, which makes the whole season seem sweeter.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” d’Auvergne said. “I know they had huge ambitions for themselves, and I think all year they’ve been punching above their weight class as far as athleticism and talent goes.”
Despite that challenge, Putnam put together a 21-5 season, won the Northwest Oregon Conference title for the first time since 2014, and were one of the final six teams playing on the last gameday of the year.
“I’m just really, really happy for them for winning league,” d’Auvergne continued. “For getting here, for getting a win while they were here, and just for sticking together through the last day of the season you could possibly have.”
To make it to the final day, Putnam had to beat No. 8 Mountain View in an elimination game after falling to No. 5 Crater in the quarterfinals.
During their game on Friday, the Kingsmen jumped out to an early 8-2 lead after one quarter. Silverton responded with a 7-0 run during the second quarter and the teams went into halftime with Putnam leading 14-13. While the Kingsmen scored the first points of the second half, the Foxes responded with a 9-0 run that gave Silverton its first lead since it was 1-0 in the early moments of the contest.
The first 24 minutes of play set up a frenetic fourth quarter, which saw Putnam pull within a single point on three different occasions. Silverton was able to respond each time, however, and then knocked down seven of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the game.
Junior guard Brynne Bailey led the Kingsmen in scoring with 12 points off the bench, all on 3-pointers.
“She’s one of our sleepers, for sure. She comes off the bench most games, but she’s just a dead-eye shooter, so we’re excited to have her back next year,” d’Auvergne said of Bailey.
“I’m really proud of her for stepping up in a big moment,” the coach continued. “She’s done that all year where we really need her, and it’s awesome to have a player with the mentality that you can plug them in and it doesn’t matter when — they’re ready to go.”
Aside from Bailey, fellow junior Rylee Lemen was also in double figures with 10 points. Meanwhile, seniors Kayla Kasubuchi (seven points), Emma McDonald (three) and Riley Greenleaf (two) rounded out the scoring for Putnam. Greenleaf added a game-high 15 rebounds, while Kasubuchi had team-high totals in assists (four) and steals (three).
For d’Auvergne, it was a special moment to see his group of seniors — which also includes starter Chloe Weaver and reserve Norah Perkins — finish out their Kingsman careers.
“I was assistant coach three years ago, so this is my first group that I’ve seen all the way through,” d’Auvergne explained. “They’re just a bunch of hard workers, and they’re close. They’re just awesome.
“I don’t want to get too emotional, but just an awesome group,” the coach added. “Amazing players and amazing people off the floor, too. We’re excited to see what those seniors go off and do next year.”
This group can feel extremely proud of accomplishing something that no Putnam girls basketball team before it has ever done — win back-to-back trophies at state. The closest the program has come was when the Kingsmen took fourth place in 1979 and then earned bronze in 1981.
With Lemen and Bailey back next year, along with the rest of the younger class, look for the Putnam girls basketball to keep chasing history as they hunt another trophy at state in 2024.