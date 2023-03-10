For the first time in school history, the Rex Putnam High School girls basketball team has earned state trophies in consecutive seasons.

Following a 40-34 loss to No. 2 Silverton on Friday, March 10, the Putnam girls took sixth place at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A Girls Basketball State Championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Last season, the Kingsmen placed fifth at state.

Phil Hawkins contributed to this story.

