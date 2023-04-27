The seniors on the Putnam High School softball team finally checked off an important box in their 4-3 victory over the Wilsonville Wildcats. For the first time since 2019, the Kingsmen beat the Wildcats and also handed them their first Northwest Oregon Conference loss.
Putnam head coach Samantha Frost, who arrived late to the game due to personal reasons, had her father and assistant coach, Bill Gutwig, step up to coach all seven innings.
Gutwig couldn’t have been happier to fill his daughter’s shoes, especially after he helped her team beat their Northwest Oregon Conference rivals.
“I’m proud of these kids to have beaten Wilsonville,” said Gutwig about Wednesday’s victory. “We have a lot of seniors on this team and they haven’t ever beaten Wilsonville so this is a big moment.”
After three scoreless innings, both teams traded punches until an exhilarating seventh inning. With Putnam up 3-2, Wilsonville junior Talia Valdez hit a home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the final inning, Putnam had freshman Avery Whiteaker and junior Jamie Cracknell on base with Kingsmen senior Kaitlyn Berry up to bat.
On the fifth pitch, Berry hit the ball between second and third to bring home Whiteaker for the game-winning run.
According to Berry, hitting RBI was the team goal for the Kingsmen against the Wildcats.
“I just knew I needed to just get something out (and) push it past the infield,” said Berry about her winning hit. “Not trying to hit a bomb, just something that can get past the infield and get the win.”
This upset victory is impressive to say the least as the Wildcats had been a terror to the rest of the Northwest Oregon Conference. Wilsonville had scored 60 runs and only allowed five in their first six games of league play.
Putnam held them to their lowest score in the Northwest Oregon Conference this year and almost tied the amount of runs from the previous six league games.
Right-handed pitcher Jessica Cracknell helped shore up the Kingmen’s defense by sitting the Wilsonville batters down. The senior recorded five strikeouts just the day after playing eight innings in a 4-3 loss to Hood River Valley.
Coach Frost had high praise for her senior pitcher after commanding the circle in 15 innings over two days.
“Jessica is a great competitor, she pushes through a lot of things,” said Frost about Cracknell’s season. “She has always been that rock for us on the mound and she has the composure where even if they get a base hit, she’s not going to back down.”
With this win, the Kingsmen feel this is the best version of their team, but most importantly, they believe this is also sustainable after snapping a two-game losing streak.
“This is the kind of team we are,” Frost said about her team. “We’ve had a few losses early on and that just comes with growing and learning together.”
“I think this gives us a lot of momentum going into the coming weeks as we look to pick up more W’s.”