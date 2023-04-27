Rex Putnam High School logo

Rex Putnam High School

The seniors on the Putnam High School softball team finally checked off an important box in their 4-3 victory over the Wilsonville Wildcats. For the first time since 2019, the Kingsmen beat the Wildcats and also handed them their first Northwest Oregon Conference loss.

Putnam head coach Samantha Frost, who arrived late to the game due to personal reasons, had her father and assistant coach, Bill Gutwig, step up to coach all seven innings.