A majority of the time it wasn’t pretty. But as the cliche goes, you have to win some ugly comes March.

That’s what the No. 5 Clackamas High School girls basketball team did in the 6A state semifinals Friday afternoon at the Chiles Center in a 39-34 win over No. 1 Jesuit.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you