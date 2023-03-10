A majority of the time it wasn’t pretty. But as the cliche goes, you have to win some ugly comes March.
That’s what the No. 5 Clackamas High School girls basketball team did in the 6A state semifinals Friday afternoon at the Chiles Center in a 39-34 win over No. 1 Jesuit.
Neither side found their normal offensive rhythm, and neither did each team’s superstar in Clackamas’ Jazzy Davidson and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell.
It came down to executing when it mattered most, and Cavaliers senior Rhyan Mogel helped orchestrate that down the stretch and hit just enough of her free throws to close the game.
“She did amazing today, on both ends of the court,” Davidson said of Mogel. “When I was in foul trouble in the first quarter, she stepped up and guarded Sofia and did a really great job on her. She kind of saved us today and it’s kind of amazing to have a teammate like her.”
Mogel made her impact felt at the end of the first quarter when she banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Clackamas up 13-6.
That was the only 3-pointer made by either side in the first half as neither could hit the few open looks they did find.
“A little of both,” Jesuit head coach Jason Lowery said on whether it was good defense or just missed shots. “I don’t want to take credit away from them because they’re good defensively, but we had shots from people who we want to take the shots, and from where we want to take them. They just didn’t go down.”
That trend continued into the second frame where Jesuit scored seven points and only gave up four to make it a 17-13 game at halftime.
Bell, a McDonald’s All-American and an Oregon commit, struggled to get into her normal shots going against the lengthy Davidson, the No. 1 rated recruit in the nation for the 2025 class by ESPN.
The two went toe-to-toe early and their defense is what was making the biggest difference from their games.
“We know they want to go to Sofia and they want to go to Emma Sixta,” Mogel said. “But there’s also Kendra (Hicks) down low, everybody’s talented on that team. Focus is on them, but it’s also giving respect to every single kid on that court and helping each other, working as a unit on defense.”
Davidson and Bell found a little more room in the third, plus Hicks hit a couple tough angled shots to put Jesuit in the game despite shooting 19% from the field in the first half.
“She’s the best true post in the state of Oregon,” Lowery said of Hicks. “I keep saying this over and over, but she’s not one of those kids that wants to step out and shoot threes. She’s about doing the work around the basket, and she does that work.”
Hicks got her team within one point to open the fourth as Clackamas hung on to a 30-29 lead with just over seven minutes to go in the game.
Mogel stepped up to hit a couple free throws to make it 32-29 and then got a steal that led to a bucket from Allie Roden to get the lead back up to 34-29.
“Rhyan’s a coach on the floor, her leadership this year has been such a difference maker for us,” Clackamas coach Korey Landolt said. “It makes my job a lot easier when I can through a kid because they all look up to her, they all want to do what’s right by her.”
Jesuit hit a free throw and then got a jumper from Emma Sixta to make it 34-32 Clackamas with 1:22 to go in the game.
Clackamas sophomore Sara Barhoum was fouled and hit one of two to make it 35-32 Cavaliers.
Then it was the Mogel show as she was sent to the line. She hit the first, but missed the second. However, she recovered the offensive board with 18 seconds to go and was fouled again, essentially sealing the game if she can hit a couple more from the charity stripe.
She did just that to make it 38-32 with 17.9 to go and simply not enough time for Jesuit to have a chance at getting back to all even.
“I have to just say rim, I have to zone out,” Mogel said on the situation. “It’s super loud and energy is super high, you know it’s important. You just have to trust what you do, the training that you do.”
Jesuit got in a couple more free throws and Mogel hit one more on the returning trip down to get to the final 39-34 score.
Mogel finished the game as the leading scorer with 14 points while Davidson chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds. Bell and Hicks each had 11 points to lead Jesuit.
“We competed. I love my team. I’m still taking them over anybody,” Lowery said. “I thought we couldn’t buy a shot early and then didn’t rebound well over the first two quarters, but after that we were right there.”
Jesuit will take on the loser between South Medford and Barlow in the other semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the third/fifth place game.
For Clackamas, it’s only the second time the program has reached the title game, the first time coming in 2011. That one ended with silver in a 42-39 loss to Jesuit.
This time around, the Cavaliers hope to finish the job and bring home the program’s first ever state title.
“I think that’s something really unique about this group is they have each other’s backs,” Landolt said. “That’s something that not every team has and I’m super proud of those girls for the camaraderie that they’ve developed this season.”