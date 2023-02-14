The Gladstone boys basketball team is going out fighting as the Tri-Valley Conference season comes down to its final few game days.
Cohen Daves exploded for 32 points on Friday night, Feb. 10, leading Gladstone (11-9, 4-3 Tri-Valley) to a 76-63 victory over Madras at home. Fellow senior Carver Mellema added 14 points in the victory, and the Gladiators have now won three straight games to move into a second-place tie in the TVC with The Dalles.
Junior guard Seneca Ball led Madras (10-10, 3-4 Tri-Valley) with 18 points, while senior Dru Boyle and junior Skytus Smith were also in double figures for the White Buffalos with 16 and 14, respectively.
After taking an early lead into the second quarter, Gladstone let its grip loosen a bit as Madras went on a 10-1 run to go up by three. The Gladiators responded quickly and took a five-point lead into the halftime break, but the team was frustrated with its performance nonetheless.
"We had a big talk at halftime because we came out flat," Daves said after the game. It was a feeling the team recognized all too clearly.
"That’s what happened the first time we played (Madras)," the senior continued. "We were super flat the entire game — not just the first two quarters, the entire game. That was the difference in this one: We were working super hard, and the shots were falling this time."
Indeed, the Gladiators knocked down seven 3-pointers on the night, including three from Daves, two from Mellema, and one apiece for sophomore Isiah Conner and senior Jayden Cummins. Daves and Mellema also found the scoring touch inside the arc, as did the team's senior posts, Hayden Smith and Brayde Owen, who finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
"We talked about staying away from (double teams) and back cutting to get layups," Gladstone head coach Cody Aker said. "Fortunately, Cohen and Carver kind of led the way in that on the offensive end. Hayden and Brayde did a great job rebounding and cleaning up everything in the middle."
While Aker explained the team's offensive success through X's and O's, Daves and Mellema described one another in a slightly more qualitative sense.
"He's a bucket. He can score at will," Mellema said of his fellow senior.
Per Daves: "Carver is one heck of a baller."
Daves also had praise for the team's role players getting rebounds and called Friday's victory "a good team win."
Banding together for tough wins has become a staple of the Gladstone program under Aker, and the nine seniors on the Gladiator roster are putting that into practice on the floor — even if it took them some time to understand their own identity.
"For half the season, we were trying to figure that out," Daves said of his team's search for its signature style. "It’s hard to explain in words, but I guess (we’re) just that team that goes out and gets it done every night. … We’re good with adversity and adapting."
Aker added that the team's 'tough-nosed' nature helps make the Gladiators more prepared to roll with any punches that come their way.
"It’s overall toughness. That’s kind of been our thing here during my tenure in the program," Aker said. "We want to be tough-nosed and run through things and make it a battle. I think we did that tonight."
Despite the significance of Friday's win for Gladstone, the Gladiators can ill afford to start letting their guard down now. The team will put its three-game win streak on the line next week against the other two squads in the top three of the Tri-Valley standings, Crook County (13-7, 7-0 Tri-Valley) and The Dalles (9-10, 4-3 Tri-Valley).
Gladstone's first two matchups against the TVC's newest members resulted in back-to-back heartbreakers. The Glads fell 71-69 to the Cowboys in Prineville on Jan. 24, and then lost 69-66 to The Dalles at home two days later.
"We’re ready and we can compete with any of those next teams," Mellema said on Friday. "At Crook County, we went over there and only lost by two, so we can win that game — The Dalles, we can win that game, too. We’ll just do whatever it takes."
Daves echoed the sentiment, drawing special attention to Senior Night at GHS on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when Crook County comes to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
"These next two teams, we lost to both of them by one possession. We’ve got to pull these out, especially on Senior Night," Daves said. "We’ve got nine seniors on our team, so that’s a special night. Hopefully we can a ‘W’ that night." Aside from Cummins, Daves, Mellema, Owen and Smith, the other Gladstone seniors include Brycen Bryan, Ben Hoffman, Brandon Linfoot and CJ Peiffer.
For those seniors to get one last regular-season win at home, Aker says they'll need to "go with the flow."
"In our league, anybody can beat anybody," Aker noted. "Crook County is obviously out there in front of everybody at 7-0, but they come to our place on Tuesday. They shoot even better than Madras from three, and they have a couple big fellas that are pretty impressive. We’re going to have to adapt to what they do and go with the flow at times."
Thankfully for Gladstone, adaptability in the face of adversity is where this group hangs its hat.
Catlin Gabel nets eight district champs
After finishing second in both the boys and girls meets at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 Championships, the Eagles of Catlin Gabel finished with more combined team points than anyone in the district.
While the team gold went to the Pendleton girls and La Grande boys, there were a handful of local district championships who were crowned at the finals. Tops among them was Catlin Gabel senior Akira van de Groenendaal, who won both the 50 freestyle (21.66) and 100 backstroke (53.92) races. He is the reigning state champion in the latter event.
Catlin Gabel also won three relays in La Grande on Saturday, Feb. 10. Van de Groenendaal was joined by Adam Li, Hodge Dauler and Carson Rotter to win the boys 200 medley relay (1:40.86). As for the girls' side, the team of Addi Dauler, Alyssa Sanchez, Adrienne Tam and Jane Hanson won the girls 200 medley relay (1:57.81), and then Addi Dauler, Tam and Hanson joined up with Katie Jin to win the girls 400 freestyle relay (3:54.94).
Other local individual district champions from included: Hodge Dauler, Catlin Gabel, boys 200 free (1:46.08); Marie Mason, Molalla, girls 200 IM (2:11.13); Adam Li, Catlin Gabel, boys 200 IM (2:03.83); and Adrienne Tam, Catlin Gabel, girls 100 fly (58.97).
Culver eyeing repeat on mats
The reigning state wrestling champions from the 2A/1A classification, the Culver Bulldogs are looking like strong contenders to win a 15th state title under head coach J.D. Alley.
Culver crowned seven district champions on its way to a dominating team championship at the 2A/1A Special District 3 finals on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Bulldogs finished with more than double the points as the second-place team, outscoring Enterprise/Wallowa 333.5-164.5.
The Bulldogs' individual district champions included: Debren Sanabria, 113 pounds; Cole Rahi, 120; Carlos Fernandez, 126; Derek Torres, 132; Reeden Arsenault, 145; Kelin Abbas, 152; and Wylie Johnson, 285. Abbas and Johnson will be looking to defend their state titles later this month at the OSAA 2A/1A Wrestling State Championships, Feb. 24-25 in Portland.
Notes from the hardwood
St. Paul girls basketball finished the league season 10-0 to claim Casco League gold. The only blemishes to the Bucks resume came against top ranked non-league opponents from 1A and 2A.
C.S. Lewis Academy girls finish their regular season 13-7 with a 5-5 league record. Gervais girls end the regular season with a 14-0 Tri-River Conference record, recording a pair of back-to-back wins over Santiam and Culver to finish off the season.
Country Christian boys finish up their regular season a half game back of league leading Open Door Christian Academy, a 14-1 record in The Valley 10 Conference proof of their successful run leading up to the postseason.