The Gladstone boys basketball team is going out fighting as the Tri-Valley Conference season comes down to its final few game days.

Cohen Daves exploded for 32 points on Friday night, Feb. 10, leading Gladstone (11-9, 4-3 Tri-Valley) to a 76-63 victory over Madras at home. Fellow senior Carver Mellema added 14 points in the victory, and the Gladiators have now won three straight games to move into a second-place tie in the TVC with The Dalles.

Adrienne Tam, Catlin Gabel swimming

Catlin Gabel's Adrienne Tam, shown here at last year's district finals in Madras, swam to a district title in the 100 butterfly and was on two winning relay teams.
Wylie Johnson, Culver wrestling

After winning a district title at the 2A/1A Special District 3 finals on Feb. 10, Culver senior Wylie Johnson (top) will defend his state title at 285 pounds.

 

