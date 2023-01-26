'This is it': Milwaukie High School's Don and Logan Law ready for last ride on basketball court

Don Law trails off.
He is searching for the right phrasing, the right collection of words to put into proper perspective the lessons he’s learned this season. It's been a trying one for the Milwaukie High School boys basketball coach.
“It’s taught me patience,” he said. “It's allowed me to reflect and it's taught me I need to be able to step back and …”
He pauses, seemingly re-centering his thoughts and emotions.
“In all honesty, I've learned a lot this season the way it's gone. And I just love the kids, I've known them forever. I just can't say enough about how much I love that group.”
Mustangs band together
At 5-12 overall, and 2-6 in the Northwest Conference, Law’s Mustangs have struggled to stay afloat in Class 5A amidst a schedule he calls the toughest they’ve had in 20 years.
Nevertheless, being around this senior-heavy group and seeing the developments they've made over the past months — years even — the longtime coach is as dedicated to his craft as he can remember.
He’s watched Dylan Geske sprout from 5-foot-8 into a commanding 6-foot-7 post player who has returned in full force after breaking his leg last year. He’s watched Kaden Harris blossom not only into a scorer who can put up 20-plus points on a given night, but also into a guard with the vision and unselfishness to throw out double-digit assists.
He’s also watched Carter Sprague improve drastically as a scorer, and he's seen Gavin Smith — a wrestler who hadn’t played basketball since seventh grade — return to the court and provide an immediate lift in the hustle department.
Even as the wins have been elusive for these Mustangs, this group is as special as any Law has had. He feels a heavy emotional connection with the players and the work they all put in each week.
But while the bonds are strong throughout the team, none is deeper than the one between the coach and his leading scorer — and son — Logan Law.
A senior at MHS, Logan recently became the school's latest 1,000-point scorer. In addition to his excellent play on the basketball team, he is also a standout distance runner who will attend Gonzaga University and compete in the school's track and field program.
Like any father-son relationship, especially one that extends into coach-player sphere, it hasn't always been easy. Don has had to learn how to separate work and home life with Logan, as well as how to deal with outside opinions when it comes to handling his son’s playing time and role. Logan, meanwhile, has dealt with similar views from outsiders, working hard to shed the stigma that swirls around every coach’s kid.
But for all the little speedbumps along the way, each knows the end of the road is fast approaching. The Laws are looking to make this last ride special, and they won’t let the win-loss columns dictate how they go out.
“We entered this year with high expectations, and they’ve all been shot down,” Logan said of the Mustangs, who snuck into the playoffs last season. “But I've told my team and all the guys that we can’t just quit here, we've got to keep going.”
Luckily for Logan, his insistence hasn't fallen on deaf ears. The senior sees plenty of bright spots from this season, including the competitiveness of his teammates.
“I've never been on a team that wants to win so badly, but just can't figure out a way to do it,” he said. “All the guys on our team are super, super driven and super focused.”
He added: “The guys on our team are gonna be really good with life when they are 22, 23, just from being in this situation and going through it at a young age. Even though it sucks right now. It's the future that's gonna be bright for us.”
A family affair
Describing an athlete as having "grown up in the gym" is one of the greatest platitudes un sports.
But that truly was the case for Logan, just as it was for his father some decades before him. Don Law’s father, Rusty, coached football and basketball at Putnam to great success, and he also coached both boys and girls basketball at Milwaukie High.
“I grew up going to practice every day,” Don Law said. “I mean, I could sneak on the bus and go to different games. I never missed a thing. I was a ball boy, and I kind of took it in over the years.”
Years later, it was a young Logan soaking in the teachings of his father, whether those lessons were directed toward him or not.
When he was a third grader, Logan tried out for Team FAST, coached by Terry Pritchard — father of Payton Pritchard, the former West Linn High School and University of Oregon star who currently plays for the NBA's Boston Celtics. At that time, Don was coaching at Milwaukie, but he stepped back the following year to coach Logan. Eventually, he returned to the MHS program where he’s been coaching in some capacity since the early 2000s.
During those early years, Logan got pointers from Payton Pritchard, as well as fellow West Linn star and future Oregon Duck Anthony Mathis, among others. He played alongside other future standouts such as West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Mark Hamper, too.
Logan’s love for the sport grew and grew — and then his mother Danielle got involved. Logan couldn’t stay still, and basketball alone wasn’t tiring him out quite enough for her liking.
“We're gonna have him run,” she told her husband.
Danielle's intuition paid off. In Logan's first event, a 1,500-meter state title race, he took home first. Pretty soon, basketball wasn’t the only sport that had the Law family on the road. Logan traveled to Seattle and later Kansas, Alabama and North Carolina as he competed in middle-and long-distance events.
In fact, this past year was the first that Logan didn’t play AAU basketball since joining Team FAST all those years ago. As running became just as significant to him as basketball was, the 5-foot-10 Logan realized he could carve a collegiate career out on the track more easily than on the hardwood.
During peak season, he goes to his own cross country practice, then immediately joins the basketball squad for theirs. Lately, he’s been running 10 miles every morning in preparation for the spring track season.
As a freshman, back when Logan was still pushing for a role on a talented Mustangs team — and when he still thought a major growth spurt was on the way — he thought playing basketball for a junior college could be an option.
That dream quickly faded, however, as incredible opportunities arose.
“I was like, I can't pass these up,” Logan said of the offers from college coaches who were recruiting him to run. “That level of competition — a lot of people dream of playing Division I sports and that was me, too.”
He joked that he hasn’t ruled out a continued career on the hardwood through intramural basketball at Gonzaga, however.
Either way, his dad will be sad to see Logan's competitive basketball career come to a close.
Perhaps most of all, he’ll miss Logan’s effort. Don describes him as one of those kids that does exactly what you want to win. Tough, thick-skinned, a good teammate. Just one of “those kids.”
“He's taking charges left and right,” Law said. “He's diving on the floor everywhere. And you don't have to tell him twice, he remembers everything.”
While Don can appreciate why other parents and teammates may have thought Logan was getting too much playing time for a 5-foot-4 freshman, he understands that there’s never a right answer when it comes to managing your child on a team full of other people's children.
Meanwhile, Logan had to manage his own discomfort with the situation.
“At first, there was a lot of pressure,” Logan said of playing big minutes as a freshman. “I was kind of nervous about it. But the second I started playing, it was a relief. And it was more like excitement than pressure. A lot of my teammates knew that I was pretty good and that I should be where I was at. It was more like the people outside (criticizing the situation), and I just couldn't let that affect me.”
Logan was the team's seventh man as a freshman, but he has started for the Mustangs ever since. As to be expected, over the course of his career, the senior has both “loved and hated” being coached by his father.
Especially after a loss, it can be tricky for the duo to avoid harping on the game, and what needs to be fixed, for hours on end.
“He’s definitely more of a fatherly figure at home than he is on the court, but there's still some times that it leaks into the house and we can’t stop talking about basketball,” Logan said.
Don is an “old head” coach, as Logan puts it. He lives and breathes the playbook, dwells on discipline and is just as focused on creating great men as he is elite athletes.
“He's instilled a lot of confidence in me,” Logan said. “I think that's one of the biggest reasons why I am the player I am today. Playing confident, but not cocky.”
‘This is it’
Logan is busy these days. Like so many parents of high school seniors, Don doesn’t see his son as much as he’d like.
Luckily, it’s not the coach's first time around the block with this sort of thing, nor will it be his last.
Logan is one of three Law boys. There’s Mason, a freshman in the engineering program at Oregon State University. He was valedictorian who doesn’t much like sports. Then there’s Reece, a seventh grader who takes after his middle brother and father on the hardwood.
Don has enjoyed the fact that he can live vicariously through each of his sons given their different stages of boyhood and adulthood. He enjoys the experience, but it hasn’t made the whole thing any less emotional.
“I'm trying to take in every moment as I can right now, “ he said. “It's pretty surreal.”
As for Logan, the emotion hasn’t quite set in. He’s more excited for his next step than anything.
He entertains the thought of one day dipping his toes in the coaching waters, like his father and grandfather before him. Before then, he certainly wants to keep competing at the highest possible levels for as long as he has the option. Still, he’s unsure what his future holds — in the best way possible.
“I definitely want to maneuver off and do my own thing and figure out where that takes me,” he said. “Maybe I'm a high school basketball coach one day, but you just never know.
"I want to see where life takes me before I choose.”
Don isn’t stressing out about what’s next for Logan, either. Not yet, anyway. He just can’t wait until he gets to watch Logan put on a Gonzaga uniform and compete.
Until then, the duo will keep plodding alongside the rest of this closely-packed band of Mustangs. Win or lose, the Law men know this is their last shot together on the hardwood.
“Now," Don said, "this is it."