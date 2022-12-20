It’s been a long time coming, and there were those who thought it would never happen. Now, thanks to a $15 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.
Or, to be more accurate, light at the end of the Kellogg Dam removal project.
“This grant is the difference in the project ever being completed,” said April McEwan, river restoration project manager for American Rivers, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting wild rivers, restoring damaged rivers and conserving clean water for people and nature.
“Machines on the ground removing and building infrastructure is the last step of a project,” she added.
She noted that her organization, along with the North Clackamas Watersheds Council, the city of Milwaukie and the Oregon Department of Transportation will be working closely together to sponsor and manage the project.
Removal of the dam “is a big project, and it's always challenging to do a big project with so many components,” said Neil Schulman, NCWC executive director.
“The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (often called the Infrastructure Bill) is what made this possible; that kind of investment in restoring our environment, and enhancing our community at the same time is a great opportunity,” he added.
Dam removal
Kellogg Dam, constructed in 1858, sits at the confluence of Kellogg Creek and the Willamette River, in downtown Milwaukie. It was built to power a flour mill that closed in the 1890s and is has served no purpose since; it is now owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Kellogg Dam is a near-total barrier to salmonid rearing, resting and spawning habitat in the entire Kellogg Creek and Mt. Scott Creek watersheds. Removing the dam will benefit threatened and endangered salmonids and other species, and will restore the creek to a free-flowing, meandering channel,” Schulman said.
He added that the money from the NOOA grant “will go to the full design of all the project elements: the restored channel, the existing lakebed, the new highway bridge, the construction plan, sediment plan, engineering and permitting.”
In addition, the funds will support the beginning of construction activities, including growing plants that will be needed in large numbers for the replanting of the current lakebed, Schulman noted.
“Based on the realistic planning timeline we have mapped out, the planning phase could feasibly be completed by December 2025, with construction beginning later in 2026,” McEwan noted.
Getting the grant
She said she felt confident that the project design committee had developed a realistic approach to the dam removal, in coordination with the ODOT and the city of Milwaukie, but added that her reaction to the news of getting the grant was to jump up and down a couple of times.
“Nothing really prepares you for confirmation of award; $15 million is a lot of money from a federal agency for a restoration project, apparently the most NOAA has ever awarded,” McEwan said.
“I couldn't wait to tell people. I've been working on this project since I started at the Watersheds Council in 2018, but a lot of other people have been working on it literally for decades,” Schulman said.
“Milwaukie Mayor and now State Legislator-elect Mark Gamba and Mayor-elect Lisa Batey have been at this project long before I came on the scene,” along with a host of others, he added.
Schulman further noted that last spring the Kellogg Dam removal project received $585,000 in Congressional funding, thanks to longtime river advocate, Sen. Jeff Merkley.
In fact, in 2013 Gamba and local filmmaker Greg Baartz-Bowman made a movie about the dam called “Un-Dam It! The Story of Kellogg Dam.”
Next stages
McEwan said and she took a moment to be proud and grateful for the NOOA grant and to congratulate the leadership team, before getting back to work on writing more grants to secure all the funding needed to complete the project.
“We're eyeing some other areas of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including transportation funds, since a significant portion of the infrastructure funds are for roads and bridges and where they intersect with streams, and part of the project obviously includes replacing an earthquake vulnerable bridge,” Schulman said.
Both McEwan and Schulman noted that the next steps will involve continuing with the design process, engaging the community and fundraising.
Rewards, challenges
“It begins and ends with people. The most rewarding thing is converting a desired outcome and vision so many people share, into something that can realistically be achieved,” McEwan said.
“We are working in the customary place and original lands of sovereign tribal nations, working with federal, state and local government agencies, the infrastructure and landowners, neighbors that live next door to the site, and all the people that may interact with,” she noted,
For Schulman, the biggest rewards have come from working with all the partners on the leadership team.
“This is a merging of environmental health, restoring salmon runs in the middle of a city, and human needs for access to nature, trails, safe highways and pedestrian crossings and linking nature to downtown,” he added.
McEwan noted that the challenges in putting together a project of this size is “coordinating everyone, truly listening and communicating effectively to translate a vision into an effective project approach and ultimately a completed project.”
“The most challenging aspect will be figuring out all the project elements and details, which are a puzzle given the fact that the project location is right next to downtown,” Schulman said.
Repairing a river
Since the Kellogg Dam was built before Oregon was a state, there is a dearth of information about what the site looked like back then.
But, “the general approach is, if we give rivers the chance to behave like rivers, things will turn out well for fish, frogs and humans,” Schulman said.
“The natural environment can repair itself if we let it and get out of our own way,” McEwan said, noting that the new infrastructure will last longer, cause little or no harm, produce more benefits with the same footprint and cost less.
“We just have to design it to do so and make it happen. This is the choice we have to make, and the commitment we choose to have,” she said.
Schulman said that ever since he took on the leadership role for NCWC in 2018, he has said that North Clackamas County will thrive on the opportunity to combine the love of nature with a growing population.
He added, “This is a huge chance to realize that potential: to restore a stream in the middle of a city where we can visit it every day.”
To learn more about the Kellogg Dam removal project, visit:
americanrivers.org/conservation-resource/milwaukie-community-to-benefit-from-15000000-federal-infrastructure-grant-for-stream-health-salmon-transportation-access-to-nature/