Two men charged with mail theft in Happy Valley

KOIN 6 News

Raymond Rendleman

Dec 23, 2022

Two men were arrested in Happy Valley after authorities say they attempted to break open a mailbox to steal mail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call reporting loud bangs and flashlights behind Cannady Elementary School.

When authorities got to the scene, they say they found two men, Jeffrey John Daniel, 42, and Justin Raymond Ramsey, 40, attempting to open a mailbox.

According to CCSO, the men had a number of tools — including a sledgehammer, hammers, pry tools and screwdrivers — which they were using to attempt to access a community mailbox.

Authorities also say they located several pieces of stolen mail in a nearby vehicle, which they connected to the suspects.

Ramsey and Daniel are being charged with theft of mail, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Ramsey also was charged with driving while suspended.