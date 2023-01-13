“When surrounded by the Himalayas, you sometimes look directly up in the sky thinking you're looking at clouds, but later realizing they are mountains towering over you,” said Josiah Van Hoy, a 2016 graduate of Clackamas High School and a longtime employee of the Starbucks at the Oregon City Shopping Center.

Van Hoy, 25, soon hopes to recapture the magic of visiting the Himalayas, where he plans to climb the world’s tallest mountains. He is no stranger to climbing tall peaks, having summited Mount Hood at age 10 with his father, and he’s been climbing several taller mountains in the 15 years since.