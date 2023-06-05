Honorees at the event included Clackamas County Commissioner Martha Schrader (from left), Shelly Parini and Greg Geist from Water Environmental Services, Oregon Community Trees Board member Samantha Wolf, Oregon City High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps leader Major Doug Thomas and cadets Riley McCallister, Aiden Spencer, Quentin Willis, Jackson Taulbee and Jordan Strange, and Jerry Herrmann, president of Rivers of Life Center.
Neil Nedelisky of Eagle Landing, top left, joins Aaron Hunt of Union Pacific as the railroad presents an award to Rivers of Life Center representatives, from left on bottom row: Timothy Miller, Jerry Miller, Cody Hinze and Jerry Herrmann.
Crews responded to the incident and found no hazardous materials were involved.
Courtesy Photo: CCSO
Eagle Scout worker Cody Hinze, 20, prepared a donated log from the September wildfires in Clackamas County for trail edging near Mt. Scott.
2021 courtesy photo
Courtesy Photo: CCSO
The train was derailed along Highway 99E between Canby and Oregon City near South End Road.
Rivers of Life Center and its cadets from Oregon City High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently received another statewide award for efforts to create a nearly 500-acre environmental asset in the hills and small valleys of Mt. Scott.
Samantha Wolf, a member of Oregon City’s Natural Resource Committee and a board member of Oregon Community Trees, presented the statewide award in concert with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The award recognized the huge amount of work that young people and Rivers of Life Center have done to promote healthy urban forests in Clackamas County through education, awareness, advocacy and investment.