Rivers of Life Center and its cadets from Oregon City High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently received another statewide award for efforts to create a nearly 500-acre environmental asset in the hills and small valleys of Mt. Scott.

Samantha Wolf, a member of Oregon City’s Natural Resource Committee and a board member of Oregon Community Trees, presented the statewide award in concert with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The award recognized the huge amount of work that young people and Rivers of Life Center have done to promote healthy urban forests in Clackamas County through education, awareness, advocacy and investment.