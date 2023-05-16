Courtesy photo: Christy Bray

Will Marshall has had the opportunity to hold the Golden Jubilee, the world's largest cut and polished diamond. 

 Courtesy photo: Christy Bray

Will Marshall is crazy about carbon — well, carbon in the form of diamonds, and he is more than willing to share his knowledge of the shiny gemstones.

He has scheduled six upcoming presentations which will focus on the Hope Diamond, the largest of blue diamonds at 45.52 carats.

