Will Marshall is crazy about carbon — well, carbon in the form of diamonds, and he is more than willing to share his knowledge of the shiny gemstones.
He has scheduled six upcoming presentations which will focus on the Hope Diamond, the largest of blue diamonds at 45.52 carats.
His first presentation will be at noon on May 24 at the Pioneer Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City; he will also speak there at noon on June 21 and July 18. Marshall will make the same presentation at 1 p.m. on May 26, June 30 and July 21 at the Gladstone Senior Center, 1050 Portland Ave.
Hope Diamond
Marshall worked in the jewelry business for almost 45 years, mostly in California. But when he and his wife moved to Oregon in 2001, he worked for Carl Greve Jewelers and then full time for Consignment Northwest in Beaverton.
He said he truly enjoys sharing his knowledge of diamonds, and added that he has a 25-minute slide presentation but never gets all the way to the end of it, because people stop him to ask questions.
“There is so much to know about carbon and I still find it fascinating,” he said.
Marshall calls the Hope Diamond the “people’s diamond,” as it is on display for all to see at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Famous jeweler Harry Winston donated the diamond to the Smithsonian in 1958; he died in 1978, but Harry Winston Jewelers is still in business today.
Hope Diamond history
French merchant traveler, Jean Baptiste Tavernier, purchased a huge diamond circa 1660, which he then sold to King Louis XIV of France in 1668. It was subsequently recut and sold several times until it appeared in the 1839 entry of the gem collection catalog of the well-known Henry Philip Hope, the man from whom the diamond takes its name. Harry Winston eventually purchased the Hope Diamond in 1949.
The diamond has been said to carry a curse, but the curse has gone dormant since it was sold to the Smithsonian.
Marshall has more stories to tell about the diamond and people will have plenty of opportunities to learn more at his upcoming presentations.