Judge's ruling opens door to same-sex marriage

Federal lawsuit plaintiffs Deanna Geiger and her partner Janine Nelson hugged their lawyer in 2014 while waiting for a marriage license in Multnomah County. A U.S. District Court judge struck down Oregon's ban on same-sex marriage in a 26-page ruling.

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA), which President Biden signed on Dec. 13, is the latest action taken that could affect same-sex couples. Although already enacted, the RFMA will only truly impact same-sex couples if the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) reverses its previous ruling that holds same-sex marriage is a constitutional right.

Same-sex marriage has only been considered a constitutional right since 2015 when SCOTUS issued a ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. In Obergefell, 14 same-sex couples, along with every other married same-sex couple in the United States, had their marriages legally validated. 

