Why are live poetry readings so important? Melanie Green has some answers.
“We crave genuine connection. Being creative is life-affirming; being around people who value creativity can be invigorating,” she said.
Green will read from recent work as well as poems from her three collections at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Ledding Library, as part of the Milwaukie Poetry Series.
Melanie Green grew up in the Pacific Northwest enjoying the outdoors and athletics, worked as a ski instructor, day-care supervisor and motorcycle salesperson before contracting a chronic illness which now limits her physical activities.
Her lifelong enthusiasm for writing and reading persists; she is the author of three poetry books: “A Long, Wide Stretch of Calm,” “Continuing Bridge” and “Determining Sky.”
Her poems have been a part of modern dance performances, and she was a participant in the 2000 Word & Hand collaborative arts exploration between poets and visual artists.
She has been published in Kosmos Quarterly, Buddhist Poetry Review, The Poeming Pigeon and in the anthology “A 21st Century Plague: Poetry from a Pandemic.
A poem of hers will be included in the 2023 Oregon Poetry Association calendar.
Green said her poetry voice has either a quiet simplicity, as in “unrushed/ the hours fold/ of stillness”; or a jazzy, vocabulary-rich playfulness, as in “tall sauntered up then, bestowed/ regal snap-hero, my older/ brother.”
Poets who have inspired her include Tiana Clark, Gregory Pardlo, Lucille Clifton, William Stafford, Emily Dickinson and e.e. cummings.
She said she thinks poetry asks if we are listening to ourselves and our lives, and are we listening to others?
Green added that we should all be conscious of what we’re giving our energy and attention to.
As for events like the Milwaukie Poetry Series featuring live poetry readings, she enjoys the “convivial energy that comes from being together, with a focus on poetry, on our humanness, intelligence and soul.”
